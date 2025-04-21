Ex-Boyfriend robs girlfriend after heated argument in Trinidad

The 43-year-old victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Murray, came to her home and stole cash from her purse.

A shocking incident unfolded in Second Caledonia Road, Morvant, Trinidad as a woman was allegedly robbed by her ex-boyfriend just hours after a heated domestic argument at her home. Police reports confirmed that the incident took place on 18th April, after they were reported of domestic violence at around 10:18 am.

The 43-year-old victim claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Murray came to her home and stole cash from her purse. As per the details shared by the woman, she stated that she first insisted Murray to leave her premises to which he agreed and left.

However, he later returned the same day at around 8:30 pm and entered her house without any permission. The victim further claimed that her ex-boyfriend allegedly started making abusive remarks and picked up her purse. She also added that her ex-boyfriend stole $2900 Cash, which was kept in the purse and then left the residence without returning it.

Netizens react humorously to the incident

As the incident has been reported to the police they are carrying out a thorough investigation to find out more details and arrest the suspect. Netizens in response to the alleged incident expressed a sarcastic and humorous reaction on the internet.

A user named Bissram Mohan on Facebook said, “Well he used to spend money on her. She has a next man now, so he went back what he spend.simple.it hard to spending all your money on someone thinking that they will love u for it. money don't buy love.”

Another user named Margatet Acham Wrote, “Well he had to leave in a rush because of the police so he didn't get a chance to collect his belongings.”

“Maybe the money belonged to him, maybe she took it from him,” wrote another user.

While the internet is flooded with humorous reactions, the woman has refused to reveal her identity. The police officials are still interrogating her as well to find out more details into the case and their relationship.