Speightstown Jetty welcomes first-ever yacht, Emerald Sakara

Barbados welcomed luxury super yacht Emerald Sakara at Speightstown Jetty in St Peter on Sunday morning. This kickstarted the cruise season 2024/2025 for the port with the arrival of the first call in December, creating history by becoming the first yacht to dock at the smaller port.

Notably, the north part of the island St Peter is scheduled to welcome four calls of the cruise ships this winter season. A total of 100 passengers have arrived at the port onboard Emerald Sakara and explored the offerings of the Barbados market that was flourished by the street vendors due to the ongoing festive occasion.

Speightstown Jetty has been used by Emerald Sakara for building connections and relations with Barbados in its cruise sector. The port has been renovated by the authorities to extend a welcome to the guests who arrived for the first time and explored St Peter.

Guests were welcomed and greeted by Member of Parliament for St Peter, Colin Jorden, CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklyn. The representatives of the Platinum Port Agency and Foster and Ince Cruise Services were also present at the port in the presence of CEO Martin Ince.

The plaque exchange ceremony was also held at the port, building new connections and the path of collaboration between Barbados Tourism Authority and Emerald Sakara.

Emerald Sakara

Emerald Sakara is a unique vessel with a capacity of 100 guests and provides relaxation to the passengers. It offers a chance to get access to activities that boast wellness and a healthy lifestyle with a unique Elements Wellness Centre. The cruise vessel features a spa, gym, infrared sauna, aiming to provide a yacht-like environment and relaxation for the audience.

In addition to that, the facilities including “Marina Toys” for the children in which they provide a nice chance to play with trampoline, paddle boats, jet skis, kayaks, snorkel kits and much more.