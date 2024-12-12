Breaking news from India: Techie Atul Subhash suicides, blaming wife for torture

He hanged himself in his house due to the ongoing divorce case and alimony dispute with his wife and left a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video and a checklist, all explaining his situation.

India: A shattering death of 34-year-old Indian tech professional Atul Subhash by suicide in his Bengaluru home has intensified the debate on social media about the rights of the male community.

Suicide note explains the situation

A 24-page handwritten and typed out suicide note had explained the suicide while blaming his wife and in-laws for torturing him since 2020. In the note, he alleged that his wife, Nikita accused him with allegations of murder, dowry harassment and stated that she demanded INR 2 lakh for monthly maintenance and for the upbringing of their minor son.

Subhash outlined that he was already paying her INR 40,000 per month, but she raised her demand to INR 2 to 4 lakhs by using blackmailing tactics. She also asked for INR 1 to 3 crore in maintenance from her husband.

A techie has also accused that his in-laws have also put blame of his father-in-law's death on his family and demanded lavish gifts and other funds.

Checklist outlines his suicide planning

In the checklist that was found on his wall outlined the entire planning of suicide, featuring the content “Before Last Day,” “Last Day”, “Execute Last Moment.” According to the list, he had completed all tasks that were mentioned under the Before Last Day heading. With these tasks, he made preparations for the security of the financial future of his family.

For “Last Day” heading, he completed tasks including scanning suicide notes and sending several significant emails. Under the “Execute Last Moment”, Subhash put keys on the fridge and left his note on the table as part of the checklist.

Notably, the incident sparked debate on social media as people, especially male community is demanding justice for him. Netizens are also demanding strict action against his wife, Nikita Singhania who works at Accenture and urged the company to fire her with immediate notice.

According to reports, the FIR has been registered against his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law by Bengaluru police and the arrest is due to be made.