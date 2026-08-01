Nickel Walters Becomes Grenada’s First Para Athlete at Commonwealth Games

Walters marked Grenada’s historic Commonwealth Games para debut with a personal-best throw in the men’s F42-64 discus event, inspiring wider support for inclusive sport across the country.

Grenada: Thrower Nickel Walters is the first-ever para athlete of Grenada to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the men’s F42-64 discus event, Walters capped off his historic appearance by throwing a brand-new personal best, delivering a defining moment for sports across the island.

When Walters stepped into the throwing circle, he carried the hopes and pride of an entire nation. His appearance represents a ground-breaking milestone for Grenada, marking the first time the tri-island state has sent a representative with a disability to compete on the Commonwealth Games stage.

Competing against a world-class field of international throwers, Walters delivered an exceptional performance. With focus and determination, he launched the discus further than he ever had in official competition, setting a new personal record in the men’s F42-64 multi-classification event.

Walters had prepared rigorously for this opportunity under the guidance of his long-time coach, Ronald Charles. Months of hard work on the track and in the gym paid off when it mattered most, showing the world that Grenadian para athletes can contend at the highest level of international sport.

The achievement has drawn widespread praise from sports leaders and fans across Grenada. Officials from the Grenada Paralympic Committee praised Walters for his dedication, noting that his journey serves as a powerful inspiration for young people living with disabilities.

Ray Roberts, President of the Grenada Paralympic Committee, highlighted that Walters’ breakthrough is about far more than individual success. It sends a clear message that with proper coaching, discipline, and national support, Grenadian athletes can reach global stages. The Grenada Olympic Committee also commended the milestone, reaffirming its commitment to building more inclusive sports programs across the country.

Walters is no stranger to making history for his country. He previously earned medals at regional competitions, including a gold medal in javelin at the Arizona Desert Challenge Games, and served as Grenada’s flagbearer at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

His performance at the Commonwealth Games comes alongside the launch of Grenada’s new Elite Athlete Development Programme. This initiative aims to provide structured training, medical care, and financial backing for para athletes aiming for future international events, including the Parapan American Games and the upcoming Paralympic Games.

By setting a new personal best on one of sport’s biggest stages, Nickel Walters has done more than break a personal record. He has opened new doors, broken down barriers, and set a powerful standard for the future of Grenadian athletics.