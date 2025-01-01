St Kitts and Nevis: Grand Parade winners to receive $5000 cash prize in Sugar Mas 53

St Kitts and Nevis to honour the talent of local citizens with cash prizes at the Grand Parade in the Sugar Mas 53

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of $5000 cash prize has been allocated for the most powerful troupe display of the Grand Parade in the Sugar Mas 53. The prizes are announced to honour the talents of local citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and pave their path towards their bright careers.

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Authorities announced the prize money for every place in the powerful troupe display and noted that these local artistes will be judged on basis of different categories by the attendees.

According to the authorities, the registered grand parade troupes will get the chance to win up to $41,500 for the Grand Parade in St Kitts and Nevis. Notably, the troupe of the year will win the case prize of EC$25,000 and the second place in the parade will be given to EC$20,000. The third place in the parade will be provided with a cash prize of EC$15,000.

The parade which will be given the title “Section of the Year” will be awarded EC$5,000. The most powerful troupe dubbed “Spirit of the Carnival” will be awarded EC$5,000. It will be handed over by SKELEC.

The king of the bands will be awarded EC$2,500 and Queen of the Bands will be awarded EC$2,500 in the grand parade of the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis. The first troupe to reveal all costumes will be given a cash prize of EC$1,500.

The Grand Parade is considered last event of St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, Sugar Mas 53 which culminates the entire carnival celebration. The parade is the cultural celebration where bands come together to the streets and dance their heart out to the beats of the steelpan and the musical heritage of the twin-island Federation.

The band performances will be judged by the audience and the attendees where the points will be given to the artistes.