Dominica to join Barbados, SVG, Belize for Full-Free Movement of CARICOM

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica will join Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Belize for the “Full-Free Movement” of CARICOM nationals on October 1, 2025. It means that participating states will grant their nationals the right to freely move, reside, work and remain indefinitely in the four member states without the need for a residency permit or a work permit.

Speaking during the press conference, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the residents will be given the right to access public, primary and secondary education as well as emergency health care and primary healthcare services. The required legislative security and administrative measures to support the free movement will be implemented in the participating member states.

PM Skerrit added, “Free movement allows us to fill gaps in critical areas, while giving our own citizens greater access to opportunities across the region. It is a win-win for all.”

He further talked about the concerns related to the initiative and added that there may be concerns about security or about the impact on jobs. PM Skerrit assured the citizens and said that the systems of cooperation, vetting and regional security will remain strong.

Discussing its benefits, the prime minister noted that the aim is to remove unnecessary barriers that have far too long held back their collective progress. “I am hopeful that our other CARICOM member states will soon join us in this historic step so that we can realize the full promise of a true Caribbean community.”

He asked the citizens of Dominica to embrace this change with an open mind as it will bring huge opportunities for their families. PM Skerrit also talked about the notion in which people talk about the moving of people from one country to the other. He said that there is no evidence to show that there is a dramatic move from one island to the other.