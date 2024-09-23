CPL 2024: Saint Lucia Kings qualifies for playoffs, wins matches against Barbados Royals

With the blasting partnership of Johnson Charles and Tim Seifert, Saint Lucia Kings managed to clinch their spot in the final stage of the 2024 CPL tournament.

With the blasting partnership of Johnson Charles and Tim Seifert, Saint Lucia Kings managed to clinch their spot in the final stage of the 2024 CPL tournament. While securing his half-century, Charles made 53 runs off 41 balls and become the “Player of the Match.”

Barbados Royals was the first team to qualify for the playoff of the CPL 2024 while securing bac-to-back victories in five out of six matches. However, the victories suffered restriction due to their consecutive matches against Saint Lucia Kings in which they were beaten by the latter.

In the match, Barbados Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first, however the decision had not played well for the team. With the batting skills of Johnson Charles and Tim Seifert, the Kings set the target of 149 runs with the loss of 8 wickets.

Kadeem Alleyne and Quinton de Kock tried to chase the target, but the bowlers from Kings restricted them to 149 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. David Wiese and Noor Ahmad took two wickets each in the three and four over spell respectively. Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in his four over spell.

On September 21, 2024, the teams played a match against each other in which the Royals suffered extensive wicket loss as they were nine wickets down with a score of 96 runs in the 20 overs.

Saint Lucia Kings chased the target in 14 overs with the loss of 3 runs as the bowling remained quite effective from the team. Alzarri Joseph took four wickets in his four-over spell with 22 runs for Kings and restricted Royals in such a low target.

The partnership between Roston Chase and Faf du Plessis chased the target in just 13 overs as they made 39 and 26 runs respectively. Tim Seifert from Kings supported the partnership and made 21 runs off 17 deliveries.

With the matches, the dynamics of the points table changed as Saint Lucia Kings secured the first place with 12 points. The team played eight matches and secured 6 wickets with the loss of two matches.

The second position was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with 10 points and five victories out of seven matches. Barbados Royals slipped down to the third position with five victories and three losses.