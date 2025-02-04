Antigua: Father searches for son taken abroad by mother

Father identified as Lyondon Britsol has full permission to meet and interact with his son as per the court order.

Antigua and Barbuda: A father in Antigua and Barbuda has filed a case against his ex-wife who stopped his interactions, meetings and overall access to his son. His son named Naik was abruptly taken abroad by his mother, refuting the court's order and father had no clue about the whereabouts of his son.

Notably, father identified as Lyondon Britsol has full permission to meet and interact with his son as per the court order. However, he failed to get in touch with his son for more than two years as he was unaware of the place where Naik was taken to by his mother.

Bristol has been searching for his son as Interpol has also issued a Yellow Notice for Naik with an indication of the kidnapping. The red corner notice has also been issued against the mother for restricting the father to meet his son and stopping his international travel.

What is the case?

Bristol and his wife decided to take divorce in 2019, and the result of the case was given a result in 2022 where the couple officially got separated. During that time, the court made a decision that both parents are allowed to have full access to their children and have 50/50 custody.

However, the dispute between both parents led his father to lose his son as his ex-wife allegedly denied his interactions with Naik despite court orders. After some time, Naik’s mother took his son and left the country without informing his father, refuting court orders that have restricted both parents to travel foreign countries.

The investigation has been launched on the matter, outlining that they both had travelled to Barbados, but Bristol failed to find any clue about his son. After the incident, the court reopened the case and decided to give full custody of the son to his father, but he still failed to find his son.

He also accused his ex-wife of causing trouble to him and his son and demanded a solution to locate his son. The legal team of Antigua and Barbuda also approached FBI and US immigration authorities to seek help in the case and asked them to find Naik. The search operation is underway in the country.