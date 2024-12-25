‘Stop Drudging past’ internet warns Tia Mowry as she reflects on co-parenting journey

The Sister, Sister famed actress, Tia Mowry recently got candid about her co-parenting journey after her divorce with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, however netizens are warning her to forget her past and move on or else she will ruin her future.

The actress shared a detailed note on her Instagram, and a glimpse of her son Cree, 13 and daughter Cairo, 5, in Pajamas celebrating Christmas. In her post, Tia Mowry wrote, “Co-parenting during the holidays is a journey.’

She recalled her experience and said that Co-parenting might feel lonely and challenging at times, as a person starts adjusting to new environments. She called it ‘different’ and added that the journey was one filled with a mix of emotions.

“I have found beauty in it. It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates a space for self-care, discovery, healing and rejuvenation,” she added.

The American actress also admitted that she sometimes feels the weight of being a single mom, as she mentioned that her family doesn’t look like others.

“Different does not mean less than. The most important thing is keeping the traditions alive for my children, because no matter how it looks, it is still our family,” Tia Mowry wrote ahead in her Instagram post.

She ended her discussion with a note to others who are co-parenting and suggested to them that there is always a joy to be found, even in the transitions. She then encouraged them to create memories and special moments for the kids, regardless of anything in the way.

The American actress notably parted her ways with her husband Cory Hardrict in 2022, after 14 years of marriage.

Since her divorce, she has been seen openly speaking up about the change and difficulties she has been facing in her journey.

While Tia shared her journey with her fans on social media, many warned her to stop drudging her past and move on. Netizens expressed their opinions and suggested her to focus on her career and children than anything.

Taeyana Khalia Prevo wrote, “She filed for divorce because she says he cheated but now she is still discussing how life is without him even though they still co-parent the children. She needs to move on & keep living for herself, focus on her career, & her children, & stop drudging up the past with him. She wanted to leave a cheating man which she has every right to because when he cheats. My question is what’s the use of staying there.”

Another user Elizabeth Mejia, wrote that she needs to move on or else it will ruin her future, “She needs to let go of the past or else it will ruin her future, I know from experience grieving the loss of the relationship is a must. Praying for Tia.”