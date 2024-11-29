Antigua and Barbuda to commence pilot phase of Census 2025

The phase will feature the testing of innovative tools, methodologies and technologies that will assist the division to conduct the census for 2025.

29th of November 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: The Population and Housing Census 2024/2025 is all set to begin tomorrow and run through December 20, 2024, in Antigua and Barbuda. The counting will be conducted by the Statistics Division in the pilot phases. 

The phase will feature the testing of innovative tools, methodologies and technologies that will assist the division to conduct the census for 2025. In the pilot phase, the field officers will be assigned in 10 different and enumeration districts (EDs) in Antigua and Barbuda

The phase will feature the counting of the population in the areas including Mathew Street Back of Perry Bay and parts of Grays Farm, Golden Grove School Area, Jennings, Liberta, Pares, Willikies, Pigotts, Clare Hill, Factory Road Area and Barbuda. 

The census office will also encourage the residents to extend their cooperations with the Enumerators, aiming to conduct the exercise efficiently. They will also enhance the census operations and contribute to the well-being and the growth of the nation. They added that the exercise would ensure that all the information collected will be kept in strict confidence. 

Field Officers added that they will provide proper IDs to the citizens whom they will visit for census. All officers from the census office will be appropriately attired in T-shirts with the Division’s logo at the front of their uniform. 

At the back of the uniform of the officers, the tag will also be placed which will feature the tagline called “Census Pilot 2024 Population and Housing Census.” 

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne stated that they are working to enhance the growth of the country, and the census is one of those things. He also asked the citizens to participate in the census and cooperate with the officer of the division who will conduct the counting in the pilot phases. 

The public is also asked to raise their queries at the office of the Statistics Division. 

