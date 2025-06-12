PM Roosevelt Skerrit discuss Hurricane preparedness in high level meeting

As Chair of the National Emergency Planning Organisation (NEPO), PM Skerrit discussed sector readiness, emergency response coordination, and measures to safeguard lives and property.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday held a meeting to review Dominica’s preparedness for the 2025 Hurricane season. The meeting was attended by the sub-committee heads and focused on reinforcing the government’s commitment to a coordinated and effective emergency response.

PM Skerrit in his capacity as chair of the National Emergency Planning Organisation (NEPO) discussed the readiness of the sectors, the coordination of emergency response plans and the measures in place to safeguard lives and property.

The meeting held also discussed comprehensive reports from the Office of Disaster Management, the Meteorological Service, Health, Welfare and Relief Supplies, Shelter, Food and General Supplies, Environmental Protection, Transportation and Evacuation, the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and utility companies.

As part of Hurricane Readiness Week 2025, a number of public education initiatives were also organized by the office of disaster management:

Tuesday, June 3, 2025: “Disasters and You” Radio Programme

Hosted by the Office of Disaster Management, this DBS Radio broadcast featured:

Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook by the Dominica Meteorological Service

Updates on ODM’s preparedness and activities over the past year

A focus on Youth Preparedness and their role in disaster management

Wednesday, June 4, 2025: “Weather Watch Day” Online Zoom Session

Organized by the Dominica Meteorological Service, this session was focused around the theme “Understanding the Forecast: Your Role in Hurricane Preparedness.”

Understanding how weather forecasts are created and interpreted

Making sense of color-coded alerts and warnings

Strengthening emergency communication strategies

A Live Q&A segment with meteorologists

Notably, the Government of Dominica has been pushing efforts to stay vigilant during the hurricane season. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during a press conference held just days before the start of the hurricane season urged Dominicans to stay updated with genuine sources and reports from met department during the hurricane season.

He also emphasized on the importance of being prepared before any disaster hits the island including securing roofs and cutting down large trees.