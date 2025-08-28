Contour Airlines set to launch new flights from Dominica to San Juan

Roseau, Dominica: Contour Airlines is all set to launch new non-stop flights from Dominica to San Juan, Puerto Rico and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Beginning September 24, 2025, the flight will provide the service on the new route, aiming to connect these islands with each other at the Douglas Charles Airport.

Discover Dominica Authority shared the details and invited the passengers to fly direct from Puerto Rico to Dominica during the World Creole Music Festival and other events. The flights between Dominica and San Juan will operate the service for four days such as Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On the other hand, the flights from Dominica to St Thomas will operate the flight for three days such as Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The flights will be operated by Contour’s fleet of 30-seat regional jet aircraft with the offerings such as extra legroom, complimentary snacks and inflight service.

Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines expressed thrill in launching the service as it will bring reliable and comfortable jet service to the Caribbean. He called it an exciting step and they are looking forward to making it easier for Dominicans to travel and for visitors to discover Dominica. With the direct non-stop flight, passengers will be able to book their flights, connecting these destinations to each other.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also added that when he visited St Thomas, he desired to have direct connection with the island to Dominica. He said that the launch of the flight service could become reality as the new link will strengthen ties between the islands and further offer a meaningful step toward greater regional connectivity and other offerings.

Denise Charles, Tourism Minister of Dominica added that the country welcomes the new service connecting two islands. She said that the development will strengthen connectivity within the region and improve access for visitors, returning nationals and business travellers.