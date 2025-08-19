Dominica Sets Sights on Cruise Tourism Leadership with Strategic Port Investments

The aim behind these efforts is to welcome more cruise passengers and to create long term partnerships with cruise lines.

Dominica is pacing up its efforts to boost cruise tourism and become a central player in the industry by unveiling major investments aimed at modernizing its port infrastructure and elevating the visitor experience.

Ian Pinard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), emphasized that the enhancements is a great opportunity, “This is a time of great opportunity for Dominica’s cruise sector. Forward-thinking investments are not just desirable, they’re essential if we’re to meet the evolving demands of global cruise operators and their passengers.”

The aim behind these efforts is to welcome more cruise passengers and to create long term partnerships with cruise lines.

“These numbers signal strong growth, but they’re also a clear call for us to keep major cruise lines interested as long-term partners,” Pinard noted.

Dominica welcomed 3,50,000 cruise passengers across 236 seperate calls during the last season, underscoring both the island’s growing appeal and the opportunity for future expansion.

Major Upgrades for Visitor Experience

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth: Plans are underway to expand the landing platform and enable multiple passenger gangways, allowing several large shipsto dock simultaneously. Woodbridge Bay Port: Currently the only facility with two gangways, this port services top cruise lines including Princess Cruises, which often arrives with vessels carrying more than 4,000 guests. Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth: This port is also set for major upgrades to boost its capacity and streamline operations.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Pinard and the leadership at DASPA are careful to highlight that tourism growth will remain rooted in Dominica’s core values of growth.

“Sustainability isn’t just a talking point,” Pinard asserts. “It’s the lens through which we make every investment.”

These upgrades will place Dominica on firmer footing to not only meet but surpass guest and industry expectations. With cruise season set to begin in October and continue through April, the island is on track to welcome another major influx of visitors to the island.

“Delivering on our promises and offering a seamless, memorable experience is how we show cruise lines and their guests that Dominica truly is worth the journey,” Pinard explained.

By these investments Dominica hopes to convert its ports and shores into a getaway for unforgettable experiences in the heart of caribbean.