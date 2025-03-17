PM Roosevelt Skerrit clarifies US Visa concerns in national press briefing

PM Skerrit highlighted that the government has been in direct contact with Steve Ferrol, Dominica’s ambassador in Washington, who is engaging with the US State Department to provide clear details about what happens at every step.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, during a press conference held earlier today, addressed the nation and specifically emphasized on the rumours about US visa restrictions circulating the Caribbean region. The Prime Minister highlighted that the government has not received any formal notification from the US government regarding the rumours spreading.

“I want to emphasize that we have not received any formal notification of such a list, and, I also made direct contact with the head of mission of the US Embassy in Barbados who also told me that they have not received any communication from Washington on this matter. However, we are actively making the necessary inquiries, to obtain full clarity on this matter,” he said.

“We recognize the concern this has caused, particularly among our citizens who have strong ties with United States of America, whether for travel, business, medical purposes, or education,” PM Skerrit outlined.

He also urged the people of Dominica to not engage in any false speculations and create unnecessary panic. He went ahead on his speech emphasizing that the government is staying vigilant, watchful and fully prepared to address any developments into the case ahead.

The PM further stated that the government has always taken a proactive approach and will continue to act responsibly and transparently in the best interest of the people of Dominica. His address focused on a clarification on the incident, however this is to be noted as well that PM Skerrit earlier through a social media post also shed light on the ‘rumours’ spreading, highlighting similar views.

According to The New York Times, the US government has notably proposed a travel ban on several different countries under different categories, which are segregated as ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’. Dominica and other Caribbean nations have been categorized into the yellow category under which these nations have to address the concerns within 60 days, or else they will be moved to a stricter category such as orange or red.