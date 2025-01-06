PM Rowley’s retirement call is clear admission of his failed govt: Kamla Persad

Kamla Persad added that instead of abandoning the country like that, he should have made the call of the elections so that Trinidad and Tobago could transform with new government.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kamla Persad Bissessar, an opposition leader of Trinidad and Tobago criticized PM Dr Keith Rowley upon his retirement call and called his decision “an admission of his failure”. She said that his legacy is known for division and despair, leaving the country into ultimate chaos and darkness.

Kamla Persad added that instead of abandoning the country like that, he should have made the call of the elections so that Trinidad and Tobago could transform with new government. She outlined concerns about his call of retirement and said that PNM under Rowley’s leadership brutalized business and impoverished citizens.

She accused PM Rowley of surging criminal activities and destroying independent institution in Trinidad and Tobago as the government was in chaos and failed to manage the situation smartly.

Kamla Persad added that there was no need to make this retirement call four days after the State of Emergency (SOE). “It was cleared that the SOE was a political gimmick that has not further escalated the criminal situation, rather improving it,” said the opposition leader.

The leader noted that Rowley created the mess and abandoned the ship after raising the salary and pension of his political leaders. She also claimed his disregard for democratic principles within his party and added that his leadership has never benefited the local citizens of the country.

“The lives and livelihoods of our citizens mean nothing to Rowley as he was busy in manipulating things and taking us to a failed state with lame duck ministers and government,” Bissessar added.

Kamla Persad Bissessar voices for United National Congress

She said that the United National Congress has the potential to lead this country and take it back on the track of prosperity and light. Bissessar added that the party has a decisive and innovative plan for the safety and security of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

She promised that her administration will rebuild the economy, repair broken institutions and enhance the safety and security of the citizens. Opposition leader urged the citizens to remain alert and cautious about choosing the government as true leadership could pave the developmental path for Trinidad and Tobago.

PM Rowley’s call of retirement

PM Keith Rowley announced that he will resign from his position of prime minister before the completion of the legal term to the office. In the press conference on Friday (January 3, 2025), he also cleared that he is not planning to contest the election as he is retiring from the politics after the service of 35 years. He made the announcement after the sudden surge in the crime cases as the tally of the murder cases reached to the mark of 625 by the end of 2024, declaring it as the deadliest year for Trinidad and Tobago.

The elections in Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to be held in August 2025.