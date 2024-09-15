Dominica: Minister Denise Charles announces annual Soufriere College Students Meet

The Minister shared the post on her social media noting that the event will take place on 19th September at 5:00 pm.

Dominica: The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles-Pemberton has announced the date for the Soufriere Constituency annual College Students meeting to be held at Pointe Michel Resource Centre.

The Minister shared the post on her social media noting that the event will take place on 19th September at 5:00 pm. This event is an initiative led every year by authorities to interact with college students and discuss their visions.

Minister Charles-Pemberton extended a warm invitation to all the students and invited them to be part of this interactive information session and discuss their visions with everyone.

“Join us for a fun, interactive, and informative meet-up where we’ll talk about things that matter to YOU,” she said.

She further noted that the meeting is the right place to get answers to their questions and share their ideas while making better connections.

“Expect good vibes, great convos, and maybe a surprise or two. Bring Your College friend and let’s make it an afternoon to remember! See you there!” Minister Charles-Pemberton said in her post.

This is an annual event held by the authorities to empower teenagers for their future and equip them with a mindset of inclusivity and productivity.

The authorities aim to foster better values among the students as they are the building blocks of the future, encouraging them to be more responsible, innovative, and creative in their future.

The meeting will provide a platform for fruitful discussions between the students and authorities, which will aid in better implementation and planning of projects in the future.

Minister Charles-Pemberton has been notably involved in conducting several meetings across the communities where she often meets with residents of different age to discuss their experiences and aid a better living for them.

She recently went along for a visit to the Douglas Charles Airport to witness the completion of the Runway extension project. She went along with several other ministers and students from the Dominica State College Tourism Class.

Notably, the minister also conducted a senior citizen island tour last month providing the elderly with much-needed relaxation and enjoyment.