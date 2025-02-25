Dr Douglas meets UAE Envoy Omar Shehadeh to discuss business and trade opportunities

The UAE delegation visited St Kitts and Nevis and expressed their delight in meeting and connecting with Foreign Minister Dr Douglas.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE to the Caribbean and Pacific States as part of the diplomatic interaction on Monday (February 24, 2025). He discussed several matters of concern and shed light on potential collaborations for business, trade and investment.

The delegation of the UAE visited St Kitts and Nevis and expressed delight in meeting and connection with Foreign Minister Dr Douglas. The meeting featured discussion on a series of matters, aiming to foster multilateral connections and engagements.

It will enhance the opportunities for the citizens in different fields such as agriculture, business and trade, intending to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. UAE is considered a close diplomatic friend of St Kitts and Nevis who have showcased full support to the country in their sustainable agenda.

During the meeting, Dr Douglas shed light on different matters that are significant for agricultural expansion in St Kitts and Nevis. The trade and investment opportunities were discussed during the interaction where both diplomatic leaders shed light on a broader collaborative measure that will provide strategic approach for the sustainable development of the country.

Minister Dr Douglas added that he was happy to interact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE as the meeting shed light on their collaborative approach that can be used to foster multilateralism between two nations. It will provide a unique opportunity for the younger generation to enhance their footprints and grow with partnerships in different sectors.

The United Arab Emirates is all set to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference where global leadership will gather to discuss the future perspectives and strategies to enhance environmental conservative approaches. St Kitts and Nevis will also participate in the event where they will showcase their efforts in preserving the environment and fostering resilience and sustainable progress.