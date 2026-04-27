Caribbean Premier League 2025 boosts St. Kitts and Nevis economy by nearly US$20 million

The five CPL matches attracted over 17,000 fans, including 3,000 international visitors, injecting US$12 million into local hotels, restaurants, and services.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 has generated a total impact of US$19.9 million for St. Kitts and Nevis, turning out to be a significant economic footprint.

A total of five matches have been played at the Warner Park Sporting Complex which directly generated an economic impact of US$14 million. An additional US$5.9 million was generated through international exposure across global broadcast, digital and social platforms.

Around 17,019 fans attended the matches in St. Kitts and Nevis, including just over 3,000 international visitors. The visitors who arrived in the country stayed for an average 3.7 nights and spent around US$3,100 per trip. This has injected around US$12 million into the local economy through hotels, restaurants, transportation and other businesses.

In addition to that, around 94 jobs have been created in the country through the direct investment of US$1.1 million made by CPL. Out of this investment, around US$400,000 have been invested with local suppliers, on the other hand US$149,000 have been paid in salaries.

Over the past decade, around US$13.6 million have been invested into the Federation by the Caribbean Premier League and the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. For local businesses, hoteliers, taxi drivers, vendors, and service providers, the tournament has turned out to be a welcome boost during the season.

The hosting of the five matches has also reinforced Warner Park’s status as a premier regional sporting venue. The matches have also created valuable opportunities for young cricketers and community groups.

This strong economic performance underscores how major sporting events can drive tourism, stimulate small businesses, and contribute meaningfully to national development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the Federation continues to position itself as a hub for quality sports tourism, the 2025 CPL results provide clear evidence that investing in such events delivers real returns for our economy and our people.