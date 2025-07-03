Daren Sammy fined 15% of match fees for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Daren Sammy was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct after publicly criticizing match officials during the first Test against Australia.

West Indies: Daren Sammy, head coach of West Indies Men’s cricket team who openly criticized a match official has been fined 15 percent of his match fee. He outlined the officials who were on the monitor for DRS during the first match between Australia and West Indies which was held last week in Barbados.

However, West Indies lost the first test match against Australia by 160-runs as the latter team is on the tour of the region for a cricket series. The Head Coach alleged that the officials have admitted to committing errors during the match and then Sammy took responsibility for the defeat of his team.

Breach of ICC Code of Conduct

As per the reports, Daren Sammy has breached level 1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct on the second day of the first test match between Australia and West Indies. He criticized the officials and then accepted his offence, citing his regret in uttering such words for the cricket officials who were present in the match.

He made the comments during the media interaction at the end of the second day, criticizing the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day’s play. He was also fined for violating Article 2.7 of the Code which talks about the penalty against those who publicly criticize or make inappropriate comments in relation to an incident occuring in an international match.

The code also talks about the player support personnel, match official or other team participating in any international match. Due to the incident, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. It was considered a first offence in a period of 24 months.

He accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The second test match between Australia and West Indies will be held from July 3 to 8, 2025 at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.