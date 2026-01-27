Dominica hosts two inaugural Cruise Ship visits, welcoming thousands of passengers

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed two cruise ships on inaugural call on Saturday and Friday, marking 10 inaugural visits of the 2025/2026 season in total. The passengers and crew members of both the ships were welcomed with a brief ceremony where they exchanged the plaque with each other.

On Friday (January 23, 2026), the MV Brilliance of the Seas docked at Roseau Cruise Berth with thousands of passengers on its inaugural call. It marked the ninth inaugural visit of the season and added into the milestone lists of Dominica’s growing cruise tourism sector.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard where the Dominica Ministry of Tourism and the crew members of MV Brilliance of the Seas greeted each other. The citizens of Dominica welcomed passengers with warm surprises and greetings as they experienced the rich culture and tourism offerings of the country.

On Saturday (January 24, 2026), Dominica welcomed the inaugural visit of MV Queen Victoria which docked in Roseau. It marked the 10 inaugural calls of the season, bringing thousands of passengers and crew members to the island of the Caribbean.

People explored offerings of the country, enhancing their travel and Caribbean experience through their cultural richness and traditional approach in their dances, music, food and travel offerings.

As per the cruise schedule, around 19 cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Dominica, bringing thousands of passengers in just one week. After that, the country was scheduled to welcome four cruise ships including MV Aidaperla, MS Insignia, MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer.

All these cruise ships are scheduled to dock in Dominica on Sunday and Monday, at Roseau, Cabrits and Woodbridge Bay Port. The cruise ship enhanced the growth of tourism as people invested in the small businesses and provided employment opportunities to tour guides, taxi operators and street vendors.