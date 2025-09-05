Caribbean Airlines suspends Trinidad–Venezuela flights amid US sanctions on Maduro

Caribbean Airlines has suspended all flights between Trinidad and Caracas for September 2025 following US sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Caribbean Airlines suspended its flights between Trinidad and Caracas, Venezuela for the month of September 2025. The suspension came after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was formally charged by the United States with narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption and money laundering due to which US has cut off ties with the nation.

Due to the suspension of the flights, the aircraft such as BW300 and BW301 are suspended to operate flights on September 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025. Any further updates of the flights that will be operated beyond September will be available on the official website of the Caribbean Airlines.

Passengers who are already booked on these services are being contacted by the airline and may rebook without any change, fees. They are subject to the conditions that the waiver of all fares will be available for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, passengers whose flights would have been impacted may be rebooked on any future available Caribbean Airlines service with no penalty.

In addition to that, all changes must be made through the Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket office. Customers booked flights on these affected aircraft who prefer to apply for a refund on their tickets, are allowed to do so through the Caribbean Airlines Reservation Call Centre.

As per the Caribbean Airlines, the passengers are also allowed to rebook their flights on the specific routes and the further information on the flights will be available further. The airline will also facilitate passenger re-accommodation on an alternative air carrier contingent upon the availability of the seat.

Passengers whose return sector has been impacted by the suspension may choose to rebook on a future Caribbean Airlines flight, accommodated on an alternative carrier which is subject to seat availability. Passengers are also allowed to apply for a refund of the unused portions of their ticket.

Now, new flights are expected to be announced in October.