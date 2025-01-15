Starbucks ends open bathroom policy, Know Why

Starbucks has changed their Open-door bathroom policy, after the rule being part of their business model since 2018.

Starbucks, the famous coffee giant has put a hold on their "Open-door bathroom policy", which the company launched in 2018. This decision by the company was announced after two black men, who didn’t make any purchase at the Cafe and were just waiting for a business meeting, got arrested in Philadelphia.

The change in the rules came after seven years is expected to bring positive sales as the company faces a decline in profits, CEO Brian Niccol stated. The world famous Coffee chain mentioned their new of code of conduct is something that most retailers are already practicing.

“It is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces, including our cafes, patios and restrooms are for use by customers and partners,” they said.

According to the reports, the company is planning to integrate several other new practices into the system. These include a new customized and simple menu including faster drink turnarounds.

This new bathroom policy implemented will be a setback for those who rely more on the need of a public toilet as compared to others. This specifically includes pregnant ladies and people with specific medical disorders.

The new policy, which the company believes will act as a booster in their sales, has landed them into controversy as netizens have trolled them.

A user named Jenny Supinger said, “They're just mad because they're losing money after jacking up their prices so high.”

Starbucks has just kicked all homeless out of their bathrooms.



“Facilities are for paying customers only.”



America is so back! — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) January 14, 2025

omg i had to go washroom, and the only one available was a Starbucks, and my mother was like "go use the washroom, but don't pay for anything!! really make them feel the boycott!!" but I didn't want to even step into the store, so I suffered till we got home 45 minutes later 😂😂 https://t.co/Hql4pHGiBu — Maleekah 🦋 (@maleekah_A) August 14, 2024

Alex Herring, another user on facebook wrote, “I wonder the legality of this in states where public access to restrooms is required to operate. For example, in WI a gas station cannot make you buy something to use their bathrooms and must have one for pubic use if requested."

I come to Starbucks for the premium washroom, rest area, and parking space. The only drink I order is in my birthday. — duncan (@dchana) October 29, 2024

Ritchie Solo, expressed her anger bashing the low quality ingredients they are using and which are even hazardous to health, she questioned why would people spend their hard earned money on this, “They will be lucky if I use their drive through even. Starbucks is incredibly woke and giving people pumpkin spice syrup in their lattes that causes cancer and has a cancer warning on it. They are incredibly woke. I don't want anything to do with any of that. No thank you. I can make coffee at home that is just as good ( I used to work at Starbucks before I learned the truth and realized how bad they are ). I know their recipes already and I can do that from scratch at home. Why would I want to pay twice as much for what I can do at home.”