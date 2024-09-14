Antigua and Barbuda: Prices of White, Browne Eggs Surges by $2 per dozen after two years

Antigua and Barbuda Layer Farmers Association stated that the sudden increase in the price has been caused by the increasing input costs, which it can no longer continue to absorb.

14th of September 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: The prices of White and Brown eggs have been increased in Antigua and Barbuda, as announced in the new adjustments. From September 16, 2024, the price for per dozen eggs will move from $12.00 to $14.00, while the case will be available at $420.00, increasing from $360.00. 

Antigua and Barbuda Layer Farmers Association stated that the sudden increase in the price has been caused by the increasing input costs, which it can no longer continue to absorb. During the parliament session, the opposition raised the issue and demanded an answer from the government led by labour party. 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne added that the administration is looking for ways of maintaining the price for the controlled items such as eggs. He commented on the issue on Tuesday and noted that the matter is to be discussed. 

The issue buzzed social media and initiated the debate between the farmers, government supporters, anti-government people and the common people. The social media platforms have been divided into several parts including the support of the decision, against the decision and neutral people. 

Some netizens called eggs an expensive and luxury item for them and asked whether it is a wholesale price as it is being sold at places like Epicurrean who currently have eggs for about $18. 

One noted,” It's not just eggs. If eggs gone up everything associated with eggs will also increase. This isn't as isolated as some may feel. This is a big deal.”

On the other hand, some of them also supported the decision while marking it beneficial for the farmers. 

The supporter noted,” It is unfortunate that the prices will be increased. However, I do understand the need for the farmers to take such action. Have you noticed that eggs are smaller than what we’re accustomed to? The heat stresses the birds and affects the quality of egg production. The heat can also cause them to become lethargic, increase the probability of diseases and death. I can only imagine the costs that goes into properly treating and caring for these birds.” 

From the neutral perspective, some of them added that they do not eat eggs and cited that they are not fond of white or brown eggs. 

Notably, the prices of the eggs were last increased in July 2022. In those adjustments, the wholesale price of both white and browns eggs has been increased to $12 per dozen or $360 per case. At the time, the association had also stated that this increment was due to the alarming rise in the cost of inputs, especially feed. 

Scott Johnson

