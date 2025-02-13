Caribbean Airlines Carnival 2025 offer: Additional flights between Trinidad and Toronto announced

Caribbean Airlines announced additional flights between Trinidad and Toronto for the much-anticipated CARNIVAL 2025. The flight service will be added under the “Welcome Home” campaign with the use of different aircraft.

The schedule of the flights of Caribbean Airlines has been announced that will fly between Trinidad and Toronto on February 26 and March 12, 2025. The return flight will also be provided on the route, enhancing the air connection for the passengers seeking to travel from Canada to Trinidad Carnival.

Schedule for Caribbean Airlines' Additional Flights

The flight from Trinidad to Toronto will be operated by BW602 aircraft on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The departure time of the flight is 1:55 am and the arrival time will be 7:00 am.

The return flight on the route from Toronto to Trinidad will be operated by BW603 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The flight will depart from Toronto at 9:00 am and arrive at Trinidad at 3:40 pm.

The second flight for Trinidad Carnival 2025 will be added by Caribbean Airlines from Trinidad to Toronto with the use of BW602 aircraft. It will be operated on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, with a departure time of 12:55 am and the arrival time of 7:00 am.

The return flight from Toronto to Trinidad will be operated with the use of BW603 aircraft, which is scheduled to be operated on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The flight will depart from Toronto at 9:00 am, while the service will arrive in Trinidad at 2:40 pm.

Experience Trinidad Carnival 2025 with Caribbean Airlines

Trinidad Carnival is considered as one of the much anticipated and widely celebrated events in the Caribbean where patrons from across the globe enhance their travel experience. It features enhanced events where beats of soca, calypso and other musical heritage are outlined. The festival is the celebration of unique culture, talent of local artistes and other art and crafts of Trinidad and Tobago.