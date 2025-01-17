Caribbean Airlines introduces flights between Trinidad and Florida for Carnival 2025

Caribbean Airlines has opened flight bookings, inviting patrons to experience the vibrant culture of Trinidad Carnival by spending their vacations in the region this February and March 2025.

Caribbean Airlines introduced additional flights between Trinidad and Florida for the upcoming and highly anticipated Carnival 2025. Under “Welcome Home” campaign, the service will transport passengers from Ft Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando to Port of Spain from February 26 to March 6, 2025.

Additional Flights between Trinidad and Florida

The flight will fly from Trinidad to Fort Lauderdale with BW480 on February 22, 2025, with departure time of 10: 10 pm and arrival time of 1: 15 pm. The return flight on the route will be operated by BW481, departing at 3: 15 pm and arriving at 8: 00 pm.

The service from Trinidad to Orlando will be provided by BW482 on February 23, 2025, with departure time of 8: 30 am and arrival time of 12 noon. The return flight will be provided by BW485 with a departure time of 2: 25 pm and arrival time of 7: 30 pm.

Service will again operate on March 9, 2025, with departure time of 8: 30 am and arrival time of 1: 00 pm. The return service will operate with departure time of 3: 25 pm and arrival time of 7: 30 pm.

Service from Trinidad to Miami will be operated by BW486 on February 24, 2024, for the carnival. It will depart Trinidad at 3: 05 pm and arrive in Miami at 6: 10 pm. The return service will depart Miami at 8: 10 pm and arrive in Trinidad at 12: 55 am on BW485.

Same service will be operated by BW488 on March 5, 2025, with departure at 9: 00 pm and arrival at 12: 05 am. The return service will be given by BW489 with departure at 2: 05 am and arrival at 6: 50 am.