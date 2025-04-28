Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

Trinidad and Tobago's 2025 General Elections: Everything you need to know

The 2025 General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago begin today, with Associates Times offering live coverage, real-time updates, and detailed analysis throughout the day.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-04-28 08:25:07

Elections in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Today, 28th April, 2025 marks a historic day for Trinidad and Tobago, as the voters head to the poll to elect a new government marking a significant milestone in democracy. The 2025 general elections are pivotal as it marks a new era for Trinidad and Tobago following the recent transition of the leadership from Dr Keith Rowley to Stuart Young, who is seeking his first electoral mandate after assuming office of the Prime Minister in March.  

The 2025 elections as they begin will be covered live on Associates Times for the audience, providing comprehensive coverage of the election process, including real time updates, analysis and reports on the unfolding events. While these elections will play a crucial role in deciding Trinidad and Tobago’s future for the next five years, Voters need to take certain precautions while they head towards their nearest polling station to vote.  

Polling Details  

  • Voting Hours: The Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.  
  • Eligibility: Registered voters aged 18 and above.  
  • Identification: Voters must carry valid identification proof, such as their issued national card, passport, voter ID, or driving license. 
  • Polling stations: Voters will have to be present at their assigned electoral district which is mentioned on the poll card. The voters will need to carry their poll card as well to cast  their vote for Trinidad and Tobago’s future.  

Complete list of polling stations in Trinidad and Tobago

Fixed Polling Stations 

  1. Airport Authority – Piarco 
  2. Arima General Hospital – Arima 
  3. Arima General Hospital – Arima 
  4. Bureau of Standards (TBS) – Macoya 
  5. Chaguanas Development Authority – Chaguanas 
  6. Criminal Injuries Compensation Board (CICB) – Tower C 
  7. Customs and Excise Division – Government Campus 
  8. Customs and Excise Division – Government Campus 
  9. Couva Health Facility – Couva 
  10. Mayaro Health Centre – Mayaro 
  11. Eric Williams Medical Complex – Mt. Hope 
  12. Eric Williams Medical Complex – Mt. Hope 
  13. Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries Cocoa Research Section – Centeno 
  14. Mahaica Sports Complex – Point Fortin 
  15. Arima General Hospital – Arima 
  16. Mt. Hope Maternity Hospital – Mt. Hope 
  17. Mt. Hope Maternity Hospital – Mt. Hope 
  18. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  19. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  20. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  21. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  22. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  23. Princess Elizabeth Centre – Port of Spain 
  24. PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago 
  25. PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago 
  26. Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain 
  27. San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando 
  28. San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando 
  29. San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando 
  30. Sangre Grande Hospital Campus – Sangre Grande 
  31. Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande 
  32. Sangre Grande General Hospital (Triha) – Sangre Grande 
  33. Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia 
  34. St. James Medical Complex – St. James 
  35. St. Ann’s Hospital – St. Ann’s 
  36. Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) – Government Campus 
  37. Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) – Government Campus 
  38. Port of Spain City Corporation – Knox Street, POS 
  39. National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) – Port of Spain 
  40. National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) – Port of Spain 
  41. WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph 
  42. WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph 
  43. WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph 
  44. WASA Tobago – Low Lands, Tobago 
  45. WASA Tobago – Low Lands, Tobago 
  46. WASA Key Place – Key Place, Port of Spain 
  47. WASA Paria/Cuga Area Office – Tacarigua 
  48. WASA Liberty Building – Chaguanas 
  49. WASA Liberty Building – Chaguanas 
  50. WASA South Regional Office – St. James at San Fernando 
  51. WASA South Regional Office – St. James at San Fernando 
  52. WASA Trinity Regional Complex (TRC) – Trincity 
  53. Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) – Chaguaramas 
  54. The Environment – Shaw Park, Tobago 
  55. Chaguanas Borough Corporation – Chaguanas 

Roving Polling Stations 

  1. Arima General Hospital – Arima 
  2. Bureau of Standards – Macoya 
  3. Chaguanas Borough Corporation – Chaguanas 
  4. Chaguanas Development Authority – Chaguanas 
  5. Ministry of Works Licensing Division – Caroni 
  6. Couva Health Facility – Couva 
  7. Mahaica Sports Complex – Mahaica, Point Fortin 
  8. Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain 
  9. Princes Town Regional Corporation – Princes Town 
  10. Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain 
  11. Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain 
  12. Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande 
  13. Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande 
  14. Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande 
  15. Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande 
  16. Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia 
  17. Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia 
  18. Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia 
  19. PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago 
  20. PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago 
  21. PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago 
  22. San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando 
  23. San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando 
  24. Mayaro Health Centre – Mayaro 

Major Political Parties and Leaders competing for Trinidad and Tobago's General elections 2025 

  1. People’s National Movement (PNM) 

Leader- Prime Minister Stuart Young 

Candidates- 41 

  1. United National Congress (UNC) 

Leader- Kamla  Persad-Bissessar 

Candidates- 37 

  1. National Transformative Alliance (NTA)  

Leader- Gary Griffith  

Candidates- 17 

  1. Patriotic Front 

Leader- Mickela Panday 

Candidates- 37 

  1. All Peoples Party 

Leader- Kezel Jackson 

Candidates- 8 

Trinidad and Tobago Election Day Guidelines  

In order to ensure a smooth and lawful voting process, the authorities have advised voters to adhere to the following regulations and co-ordinate with the authorities to ensure a smooth election process.  

  1. Prohibited Items: No use of loudspeakers, banners, flags or any sort of political paraphernalia within 100 yards of polling stations. Carrying mobile phones while voting is also prohibited.  
  2. No Congregating: Making unnecessary crowds and assembling near polling stations is strictly prohibited until the voters are in line to vote.  
  3. Influencing Voters: Anyone who is seen attempting to persuade others to vote for a specific political party near the polling stations could face serious charges and consequences.  
  4. Alcohol Restrictions: Selling and distribution of alcohol or any drugs or assorted gifts is strictly prohibited during the polling hours in all the electoral districts.  
  5. Voting related offenses: Voting more than once or trying to vote by impersonating another voter is strictly punishable, and the accused will have to face strict charges in line of law.  

Who is overviewing the General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago? 

The government of the twin island federation has invited CARICOM to deploy special representatives to observe the 2025 elections to conduct a fair and unbiased election. Apart from that the 2025 General elections of Trinidad and Tobago will also be monitored by a Commonwealth observer group (COG).  

This group consists of six eminent individuals from across the commonwealth chaired by Evarist Bartolo, who is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta. The observation group has arrived on the island and has conducted the mandatory checks before the polling and is set to stay until the final day and the final vote count.  

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group include: 

  • Ms. Nazima Raghubir (Journalist, Guyana) 
  • Mr. Orrette Tyndale Fisher (Election Management Expert, Jamaica) 
  • Mr. Aiman Rasheed (Deputy Program Director, International Republican Institute, Maldives) 
  • Ms. Winnie Anna Kiap (Chair, Commonwealth Foundation, Papua New Guinea) 
  • Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshindano (Public Policy and Electoral Management Expert, Zambia)

