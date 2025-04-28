Trinidad and Tobago's 2025 General Elections: Everything you need to know

Trinidad and Tobago: Today, 28th April, 2025 marks a historic day for Trinidad and Tobago, as the voters head to the poll to elect a new government marking a significant milestone in democracy. The 2025 general elections are pivotal as it marks a new era for Trinidad and Tobago following the recent transition of the leadership from Dr Keith Rowley to Stuart Young, who is seeking his first electoral mandate after assuming office of the Prime Minister in March.

The 2025 elections as they begin will be covered live on Associates Times for the audience, providing comprehensive coverage of the election process, including real time updates, analysis and reports on the unfolding events. While these elections will play a crucial role in deciding Trinidad and Tobago’s future for the next five years, Voters need to take certain precautions while they head towards their nearest polling station to vote.

Polling Details

Voting Hours: The Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Eligibility: Registered voters aged 18 and above.

Registered voters aged 18 and above. Identification: Voters must carry valid identification proof, such as their issued national card, passport, voter ID, or driving license.

Voters must carry valid identification proof, such as their issued national card, passport, voter ID, or driving license. Polling stations: Voters will have to be present at their assigned electoral district which is mentioned on the poll card. The voters will need to carry their poll card as well to cast their vote for Trinidad and Tobago’s future.

Complete list of polling stations in Trinidad and Tobago

Fixed Polling Stations

Airport Authority – Piarco Arima General Hospital – Arima Arima General Hospital – Arima Bureau of Standards (TBS) – Macoya Chaguanas Development Authority – Chaguanas Criminal Injuries Compensation Board (CICB) – Tower C Customs and Excise Division – Government Campus Customs and Excise Division – Government Campus Couva Health Facility – Couva Mayaro Health Centre – Mayaro Eric Williams Medical Complex – Mt. Hope Eric Williams Medical Complex – Mt. Hope Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries Cocoa Research Section – Centeno Mahaica Sports Complex – Point Fortin Arima General Hospital – Arima Mt. Hope Maternity Hospital – Mt. Hope Mt. Hope Maternity Hospital – Mt. Hope Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Princess Elizabeth Centre – Port of Spain PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando Sangre Grande Hospital Campus – Sangre Grande Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande Sangre Grande General Hospital (Triha) – Sangre Grande Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia St. James Medical Complex – St. James St. Ann’s Hospital – St. Ann’s Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) – Government Campus Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) – Government Campus Port of Spain City Corporation – Knox Street, POS National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) – Port of Spain National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) – Port of Spain WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph WASA Sports and Cultural Club – St. Joseph WASA Tobago – Low Lands, Tobago WASA Tobago – Low Lands, Tobago WASA Key Place – Key Place, Port of Spain WASA Paria/Cuga Area Office – Tacarigua WASA Liberty Building – Chaguanas WASA Liberty Building – Chaguanas WASA South Regional Office – St. James at San Fernando WASA South Regional Office – St. James at San Fernando WASA Trinity Regional Complex (TRC) – Trincity Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) – Chaguaramas The Environment – Shaw Park, Tobago Chaguanas Borough Corporation – Chaguanas

Roving Polling Stations

Arima General Hospital – Arima Bureau of Standards – Macoya Chaguanas Borough Corporation – Chaguanas Chaguanas Development Authority – Chaguanas Ministry of Works Licensing Division – Caroni Couva Health Facility – Couva Mahaica Sports Complex – Mahaica, Point Fortin Port of Spain General Hospital – Port of Spain Princes Town Regional Corporation – Princes Town Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) – Port of Spain Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande Sangre Grande Regional Corporation – Sangre Grande Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia Siparia Regional Corporation – Siparia PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago PSA Election Office – Piggott, Tobago San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando San Fernando General Hospital – San Fernando Mayaro Health Centre – Mayaro

Major Political Parties and Leaders competing for Trinidad and Tobago's General elections 2025

People’s National Movement (PNM)

Leader- Prime Minister Stuart Young

Candidates- 41

United National Congress (UNC)

Leader- Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Candidates- 37

National Transformative Alliance (NTA)

Leader- Gary Griffith

Candidates- 17

Patriotic Front

Leader- Mickela Panday

Candidates- 37

All Peoples Party

Leader- Kezel Jackson

Candidates- 8

Trinidad and Tobago Election Day Guidelines

In order to ensure a smooth and lawful voting process, the authorities have advised voters to adhere to the following regulations and co-ordinate with the authorities to ensure a smooth election process.

Prohibited Items: No use of loudspeakers, banners, flags or any sort of political paraphernalia within 100 yards of polling stations. Carrying mobile phones while voting is also prohibited. No Congregating: Making unnecessary crowds and assembling near polling stations is strictly prohibited until the voters are in line to vote. Influencing Voters: Anyone who is seen attempting to persuade others to vote for a specific political party near the polling stations could face serious charges and consequences. Alcohol Restrictions: Selling and distribution of alcohol or any drugs or assorted gifts is strictly prohibited during the polling hours in all the electoral districts. Voting related offenses: Voting more than once or trying to vote by impersonating another voter is strictly punishable, and the accused will have to face strict charges in line of law.

Who is overviewing the General Elections in Trinidad and Tobago?

The government of the twin island federation has invited CARICOM to deploy special representatives to observe the 2025 elections to conduct a fair and unbiased election. Apart from that the 2025 General elections of Trinidad and Tobago will also be monitored by a Commonwealth observer group (COG).

This group consists of six eminent individuals from across the commonwealth chaired by Evarist Bartolo, who is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta. The observation group has arrived on the island and has conducted the mandatory checks before the polling and is set to stay until the final day and the final vote count.

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group include: