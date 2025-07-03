PM Narendra Modi leaves Ghana, Here's How Trinidad Is Rolling Out the Red Carpet

Empty bread shelves, long lines: Jamaica bracing up for Hurricane Beryl
2024-07-02 09:33:33
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-07-03 14:31:22
PM Narendra Modi
Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has left Ghana to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago later today. In response, the government of Trinidad and Tobago has been preparing well to welcome the Indian leader and have fruitful discussions for a shared and continued progress.
Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025
The Indian Prime Minister will be reaching to the island today in the evening, where he will be attending a community programme in Port of Spain. He will also be greeted by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and both of them will be joined by President Christine Kangaloo.
The Day 2 of PM Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago will be focused on addressing the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, which will be focused on looking forward towards deepening of ties between the two nations and key address from the Indian leader. The main focus of discussion on Day 2 will be deepening india’s ties with the wider Caribbean for continued shared success.
On the Day 2 of his visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be presented by the highest accolade of Trinidad and Tobago, the ‘Order of the State of Trindad and Tobago’.
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago, the authorities in T&T have prepared well to welcome him. Schools will shut down soon, and offices will remain close to ensure that there is less traffic. Heavy security have also been declared in response to the PM’s visit.
The Parking is prohibited across several key areas on Friday to reduce traffic
A special meeting was also held by the Prime Minister Kamla Persad yesterday for the final preparations at the Red House for the official state visit of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Following his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi will head towards his visit to Buenos Aires.