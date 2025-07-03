PM Narendra Modi leaves Ghana, Here's How Trinidad Is Rolling Out the Red Carpet

The Indian Prime Minister is set to arrive on the island this evening to attend a community programme in Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has left Ghana to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago later today. In response, the government of Trinidad and Tobago has been preparing well to welcome the Indian leader and have fruitful discussions for a shared and continued progress.

Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

PM Modi’s itinerary in Trinidad and Tobago

The Indian Prime Minister will be reaching to the island today in the evening, where he will be attending a community programme in Port of Spain. He will also be greeted by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and both of them will be joined by President Christine Kangaloo.

The Day 2 of PM Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago will be focused on addressing the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, which will be focused on looking forward towards deepening of ties between the two nations and key address from the Indian leader. The main focus of discussion on Day 2 will be deepening india’s ties with the wider Caribbean for continued shared success.

On the Day 2 of his visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be presented by the highest accolade of Trinidad and Tobago, the ‘Order of the State of Trindad and Tobago’.

Trinidad's preparations to welcome Indian Prime Minister

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago, the authorities in T&T have prepared well to welcome him. Schools will shut down soon, and offices will remain close to ensure that there is less traffic. Heavy security have also been declared in response to the PM’s visit.

The Parking is prohibited across several key areas on Friday to reduce traffic, these include;

St Vincent Street, between Gordon Street and Independence Square North; Sackville Street, between Wrightson Road and St Vincent Street; Abercromby Street, between Independence Square North and Park Street; Knox Street, between Abercromby Street and Frederick Street; Hart Street; Duke Street, between Frederick Street and Wrightson Road; Queen Street, between Frederick Street and Abercromby Street; Cipriani Boulevard; Chancery Lane; Colville Street; and Circular Road.

A special meeting was also held by the Prime Minister Kamla Persad yesterday for the final preparations at the Red House for the official state visit of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Following his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi will head towards his visit to Buenos Aires.