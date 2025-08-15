Caribbean Airlines launches additional flights to Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Caribbean Airlines launched additional flights to Dominica from Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico and New York under their “Welcome Home Campaign”. The services will be given to enhance the connections in the upcoming festival season.



The service from Trinidad to Dominica will operate flights for five days a week from as low as $203 for one-way. The service will be started on August 15, 2025 and the flights will fly every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The return flight from Dominica to Trinidad will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting August 15, 2025.



Another flight operating from Puerto Rico to Dominica under the “Welcome Home” campaign, providing 3x weekly service. The new non-stop flights will be available at the price from as low as US$175 for one-way. The service will start on August 16, 2025 and Caribbean Airlines announced the schedule for the flights.



The flight from San Juan to Dominica will be operated by BW297 every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The departing time from San Juan will be 4: 00 pm and the arrival time at Dominica will be 5: 50 pm. The service operating from Dominica to San Juan wil be operated with the flight of BW296 every Thursday, Friday, Sunday.



The service from New York to Dominica will also be added into the list of the Caribbean Airlines with 3x weekly service from as low as US$267. The service will be operated one-way with service starting August 16, 2025.



The flights will be booked under the “Welcome Home Campaign” by the Caribbean Airlines. They can book their tickets and experience lush rainforests, waterfalls and unforgettable island vibes, as per the airline.



Discover Dominica Authority noted that the Nature Island Escape is now even easier for the upcoming Dominica Creole Music Festival and the Carnival Season 2025. It will enhance the connection between the countries.