PNB Scam: Nirav Modi soon to be extradited from UK, Mehul Choksi likely next as Antigua tightens grip

With Indian fugitive Nirav Modi having lost the extradition case in the United Kingdom, pressure is mounting to extradite his uncle Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda. The uncle and nephew duo are both accused of carrying out a whopping USD 2 billion scam with Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s second-largest public lender.



Legal experts say after Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s case have reached a very critical stage, and different documents, and other evidence make a strong case for extradition in India to face justice. According to reports, Nirav Modi is currently in HM Prison Thameside in southeast London. He was previously captured in HMP Wandsworth but was transferred in late 2023



As per the Crime Bureau of India (CBI), Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi took their first loan by using a fraudulent Letter of Undertaking in March 2011. Reportedly, in a period of over 74 months, they both managed to get 1212 more such guarantees. The fake LOUs the CBI said allowed both scamsters to access the massive amount of money from overseas branching without requiring a proper documentation.



They both created a very complex web of deception to launder the funds, and with strong connections within the authorities, both managed to fled India before the massive USD 2 billion scam was publicly exposed. After absconding India, the Indian authorities declared them both fugitives.



While Nirav Modi took the UK Golden visa, his uncle Mehul Choksi obtained Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship and left to a different sphere altogether.



Now, as the Indian authorities tightens their grip on both the United Kingdom, and Antigua and Barbuda, pressure is mounting on these countries to extradite both to face justice in their land.





Mehul Choksi fled to Antigua and Barbuda



Reportedly, Mehul Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda through the Citizenship by Investment Programme where he was seeking a safe haven following the huge scam.



However, he again continued his corrupt practices and made various attempts to exploit the peaceful culture of the country in order to avoid his extradition to India.



Nirav Modi fled to London



While Choksi fled to Antigua and Barbuda, Nirav Modi attempted to seek asylum in London following fraud allegations in 2018.



Indian police issued a warrant for the former billionaire following the PNB scam was unveiled and since then, the Indian government is trying to extradite him to India.



Soon after he fled to London, the UK government arrested him in March 2019 on an extradition warrant to face trial in India for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank as well as interfering with evidence and witnesses.





Kidnapping Plot to Escape Extradition



Mehul Choksi not only tried to involve legal challenges to delay extradition, but he reportedly orchestrated a fake kidnapping to escape being sent back to India.

As per reports, he started his plan by hiring two Jamaican transporters named Leonard Anthony Cole and Paul Stephane. He paid them to transport him to Cuba from Antigua and Barbuda as the former does not have any extradition policy with India.



However, the several articles allege that because of certain danger in Cuba, Choksi changed his plan and instead travelled to Dominica, where he was arrested by the authorities who then identified him as an Indian fugitive and immediately took him into their custody.