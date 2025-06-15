Air Peace Makes History with First Non-Stop Flight from Nigeria to St Kitts and Nevis

A Boeing 777-300s carried Nigerians and other African nationals to the island for a business conference, as Air Peace proudly stated its mission to bridge continents and open new global opportunities.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a historic moment, St Kitts and Nevis strengthened ties with Nigeria as the first ever non-stop and direct flight from Nigeria landed at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts on Thursday. Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to write this travel in history books of St Kitts and Nevis.

The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300s which was carrying Nigerians and other African nationals, who arrived at the island for an attending a business conference. Air Peace in response to this proudly said that they continue to bridge continents and create new pathways for business, culture and global opportunities.

The delegation that arrived at the island from the Republic of Nigeria as part of the Afri-Caribbean Cultural Exchange which further helps strengthen the connection between Africa and Caribbean. This notably comes after the signing of two landmark memoranda of understanding earlier by the two nations for the advancement in different sectors including Agriculture and Creative Economy.

The flight took 10 hours to reach Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis from Abuja, Nigeria. The crew and passengers travelling on the flight also expressed their delight over travelling on the flight. They also expressed their excitement for visiting St Kitts and Nevis as part of the business forum and experiencing a different and unique culture.

The delegation included, business owners, singers, songwriters, and several other artists who all together became a part of this historic first.

The Minister of Creative economy, Samal Duggins notably organised the opening ceremony for the Afro Caribbean meet between Nigeria and St Kitts and Nevis, for which the flight landed on the island. The meet was held under the theme “Two Nations. One Rhythm: Building Futures, Bridging Cultures,” and was organised to discuss a shared vision on transformation.

He emphasized that the meet is not about size, but strategy, stability and strength. He then proudly noted, ”I stood proudly to declare that we are no longer asking for permission we are claiming our space on the global stage.”

The Minister also expressed his views over the arrival of Air Peace, emphasizing that it wasn’t just a flight but a sign that the Atlantic is no longer a divider, but a pathway of reconnection.