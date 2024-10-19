Ruby Express arrives in Dominica for inaugural call, welcomes hundreds of passengers

The high-speed catamaran has the capacity to carry over 428 passengers and is designed to offer luxury business-class options.

Roseau, Dominica: A new addition to the FRS Express Fleet- Ruby Express has been docked in Dominica for its inaugural call on Wednesday. While carrying hundreds of passengers, the ferry was welcomed by the tourism officials of the country with warm greetings and cultural performances.

The high-speed catamaran has the capacity to carry over 428 passengers and is designed to offer luxury business-class options. The 60m long ferry will feature 2 bars, duty free products, lounge areas and other luxury options for the passengers who are seeking to travel to Dominica during the festive season.

Ruby Express FRS Express Fleet has added Ruby Express to its fleet to smooth the travel from Martinique, Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe to Dominica. It will enhance the convenient travel options and provide comfortable seating and other luxury offerings.

For those seeking an extra touch of luxury, Ruby Express said that they offer a business-class tier with extra comfort, spacious seating capacity, amenities and refreshments. It offers a significant boost in the tourism industry of the country and provides seamless travel options.

Caribbean connection with Ferry

Ruby Express has been added to the fleet to enhance the connection and routes across the Caribbean. It is aimed at providing additional routes to visit the countries such as Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica and Saint Lucia. Connectivity will be enhanced in the region, providing more options for collaboration and partnerships in different areas.

Ruby Express arrives in Dominica The ferry has been introduced alongside their existing fleet such as Corail Express which has the capacity of 437 seats, Perle Express with the capacity of 360 seats, Gold Express with the capacity of 446 seats. Collectively, the FRS Express D’Isle fleet offers a total of 1,671 seats to the passengers, making travel between these islands smoother and even more accessible for the travellers.

Cruise Season in Dominica

As Dominica has kickstarted its cruise season last week, the tourism officials expected to experience significant surges in the calls with new fleets. Celebrity Summit started the cruise journey for the island nation, welcoming thousands of passengers who explored the hotspots and key tourism destinations.

Cruise Season in Dominica Cruise Season is the key contributor towards the tourism economy, offering great options for travelling and exploration to tourists from across the globe. The tourist from different markets generates business for the local communities in Dominica and empower them by generating different income sources.

Dominica World Creole Music Festival

The ferry will provide direct service to Dominica during the staging of the much-anticipated and one of the biggest festivals in the Caribbean- World Creole Music Festival 2024. The artists from the local community and international platforms will visit the country and perform to entertain the audience who will visit from October 25 to 27, 2024 for their enhanced vacation experience.

