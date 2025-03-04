Six cruise ships to arrive in Dominica during first week of March 2025

The first cruise ship of the week was MV Zaandam that arrived at Roseau Cruise Ship (RCB) on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Roseau, Dominica: Six cruise ships will arrive in Dominica from March 3 to 9, 2025 as the new cruise weekly schedule is outlined. The vessels will bring over 17,000 passengers in the first week of March, offering great opportunities and economic growth to the country.

The first cruise ship of the week was MV Zaandam that arrived at Roseau Cruise Ship (RCB) on Monday, March 3, 2025. The vessel has the capacity to carry 1432 passengers who will explore the natural offerings and magnificent beauty of Dominica, providing new opportunities to the local as well as small business holders.

The second cruise ship of the week will be MV Enchanted Princess which will dock on Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The ship has the capacity to carry 3660 passengers, providing great exposure to the locals from across Dominica.

SY Seadream I will also provide service to the country on March 4, 2025 as the ship will carry around 116 passengers at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)/ (ANCH). MV Costa Fascinosa will dock in Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) with a passenger capacity of 3800 on March 5, 2025, enhancing the tourism as well as the local economic sector of Dominica.

MV Eurodam will arrive in Dominica at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on March 7, 2025, with a passenger capacity of 2731. It will enhance the cruising sector and provide new opportunities for the locals as well as the small business holders of the country. The passenger arrival will enhance the tourism sector, enhancing the income opportunities for the small island nations of the Caribbean region.

MV Vision of the Seas will also arrive in Dominica at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on March 8, 2025. It will bring 2514 passengers and create new opportunities of the income of the locals and the small business owners of the country. MV AIDAPerla will provide service to the country on March 9, 2025 with a passenger capacity of 3256 at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB).