St Kitts and Nevis launches ‘Saturn’ for faster, transparent CBI processing

St Kitts and Nevis is bringing in new reform in their Citizenship by Investment programme by officially announcing the launch of ‘Saturn’, a digital platform set to manage and track citizenship applications.

Designed with transparency, speed and security in mind, Saturn offers the applicants a real time monitoring of their application statuses, giving applicants, agents and other authorised stakeholders a clean view of their applications. This transformative step is referred to as one of the strongest advancements in St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment programme, as it streamlines the operations and working of the unit.

What makes Saturn a game changer in St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship industry?

Live Application Monitoring A fully digitalized Query Management system Enhanced tracking and improved analytics A fully modernised User experience through a cleaner and visually appealing user interface. It will help limit manual data handling, streamlining operations. A single and secure communication channel, minimizing human interaction. A more enhanced risk management system. Faster processing time through optimised workflows. Enhanced data protection through compliance with global standards. Comprehensive client support through multiple platforms including WhatsApp, call and email.

Statement by Chairman of Citizenship by Investment Unit

The Chairman of the CIU, Calvin St Juste while shedding light on Saturn said that the platform is a step forward in digital transformation of the Citizenship applications. He also emphasized that the new digital system would speed up the processing times and will strengthen the overall integrity of the procedure.

“By harnessing automation and AI-driven due diligence, we are not only accelerating processing times but also fortifying the integrity of our programme with unparalleled rigour,” Chairman Calvin St Juste said.

He then emphasized that the step is to ensure that St Kitts and Nevis remains the most trusted and agile leader in the investment migration industry.

"This next-generation platform underscores our commitment to setting the global benchmark for efficiency, security, and client excellence, ensuring St. Kitts and Nevis remains the most trusted and agile leader in the investment migration industry," he added.

Who designed Saturn?

The digital platform is being developed in collaboration with Sonover, a digital technology firm based in Grenada which specializes in providing effective solutions and alternatives to government services. The founder of Sonover, Chad Fraser while shedding light on this project said that it will positively impact all stakeholders involved while emphasizing that it will position the unit to adapt to ongoing changes within the industry.

“This transformation positively impacts all stakeholders involved, including International Marketing Agents, Authorized Agents, Due Diligence providers, and other external stakeholders, positioning the Unit to effectively adapt to ongoing changes within the industry." he stated.

Authorities claim that the introduction of Saturn into their Citizenship by Investment Unit is a significant milestone in its advancement. They claimed that the CIU is dedicated to providing a world class experience for applicants and stakeholders, which further ensures that the programme’s long-term sustainability is maintained.