British Airways Flight BAW253 struck by lightning en route to Bahamas

Bahamas: British Airways Flight BAW253 is struck by lightning while en route to Lynden Pindling International Airport, Bahamas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The flight was originating from London Heathrow Airport, raising concerns about the safety and security of the passengers.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is currently investigating an incident involving a Boeing 777 aircraft which was operated by British Airways. However, the aircraft successfully landed at Nassau without further incident.

As per reports, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The AAIA continued to investigate the occurrence to determine the circumstances and ensure aviation safety standards are upheld.

After taking off from Birmingham, at 17,000 feet, a windscreen panel suddenly blew out. The cockpit depressurized in an instant, and Captain Tim Lancaster was violently sucked halfway out of the aircraft. Only his legs remained inside.

As freezing air roared through the cockpit, quick-thinking crew members clung to his belt and legs for dear life, refusing to let go. For more than 20 minutes, First Officer Alastair Atchison flew the plane with steady nerves and precision, eventually landing safely in Southampton.

Miraculously, Lancaster survived with frostbite, fractures, and shock, and returned to flying just months later. Investigators found that 84 bolts securing the windscreen had been replaced the night before, but every single one was just slightly too small. A tiny error that nearly led to tragedy, now a textbook lesson in aviation safety and maintenance precision.

Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda also shared experience and added, “Many years ago I flew on Bahamasair and we got struck by lightning. It sounded like a bomb went off and the plane just kept going down. When the pilot gained control, we could see the ripples on the water. 20 years later, and I am deadly afraid of flying.”

Another added, “They will discover the grounding was defective. Lightning was to strike and disappaite out the by the wings. Check their grounding before they leave here.”