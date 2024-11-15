Indian EAM Jaishankar commends PM Narendra Modi’s leadership as Dominica announces national honour

The wish from Minister Jaishankar acknowledged PM Modi’s exceptional leadership and solidarity for the Caribbean.

Dominica: India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Dominica announced to confer him with their highest accolade, the Dominica Award of Honour.

Minister Jaishankar extended wishes to the Indian Prime Minister through his official Twitter account outlining the areas of successful partnerships between Dominica and India.

“An apt recognition for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and solidarity with the Global South,” he wrote.

It is to be noted, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded by the President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton during the India-CARICOM summit scheduled for 19th to 21st November in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, described the support from Indian PM Narendra Modi for the continuous and unwavering support which helped every Caribbean nation during the time of crisis.

According to the reports, during COVID-19, India supplied 70,000 doses of the vaccine to Dominica. The generous gift from the Indian authorities enabled Dominica to further extend its support to other Caribbean countries.

India has also partnered with Dominica over many other ventures where the main focus was to support the healthcare, education, and digital industries.

Minister Jaishankar added that the Prime Minister of India will build on this recognition and partnership at the upcoming summit. This award also marks the Indian Prime Minister’s 16th international honour.

The special award of honour to the Prime Minister of India is to acknowledge his unwavering support to Dominica during the time of the COVID pandemic and to strengthen the strong diplomatic ties between the nations.

WISHES POURED IN FOR PRIME MINISTER MODI ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Member of Parliament- Bengaluru, PC Mohan extended his wishes on Facebook to the Prime Minister as he stated, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has now received 16 global honours, with the latest being ‘The Dominica Award of Honour.’ His dedication to peace, development, and India's growth continues to earn worldwide recognition. A proud moment for every Indian.”

Many other members of Parliament for different states extended their heartfelt wishes to the Prime Minister of India. They acknowledged the work done by him while congratulating him for the honour.

The Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted the Prime Minister’s outstanding leadership while focusing on the award he will receive from the Dominican authorities.

“This award is a testament to his position as a visionary leader on the world stage that is growing stronger by the day and his tireless efforts to elevate India's global standing by fostering international cooperation,” he wrote in his post on Facebook.