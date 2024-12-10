Franklin Fire at Malibu to cost millions in damage to California: Reports

The wildfire is being strongly intensified by the Santa Ana winds that directly fanned the flames.

The Franklin Fire in Malibu which broke down late Monday triggered evacuation warnings and has been turning into a painful disaster costing authorities millions of damages.

The wildfire is being strongly intensified by the Santa Ana winds that directly fanned the flames. The Malibu fire or the Franklin Fire today has taken a significant turn as it hadn’t been controlled yet.

The Malibu County fire had till now turned 100 acres of land into ashes, as stated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The footages shared on social media, are being widely circulating showing giant flames which turned the green county area into barren land.

According to Reports, as the fire has spread widely, the damage from the same is estimated to cost millions to California.

The fire has caused the loss of _vegetation since the fire has progressed and it is expected to cause even more damage over time as the fire has not yet been controlled.

The deadly views of the fire shared on social media by some users, shows heart-touching views causing concerns to the residents.

The franklin fire has covered the surrounding areas in black clouds of smoke and has been causing several difficulties to the residents including breathing issues, skin irritation.

The fire spread rapidly due to dry conditions and strong wind gusts. The fire threat has been raised to extreme levels and authorities have then stated the conditions alarming, leading to immediate evacuations.

Notably, California recently experienced another fire in one of its county areas in Fontana Fire and Jurupa Valley. The fire occurred on thanksgiving evening, covered areas from Weeping Willow Lane to San Bernardino County Line.

The franklin fire in Malibu has created a havoc among citizens as they state their, grief on the incident.

A user however on social media stated his opinion that the forest department should come and clean up for less fires.

“How about we bring back the forestry department to clean up and maybe there will be less fires?” the user wrote.