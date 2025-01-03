California Plane crash: Damages Michael Nicholas Designs warehouse, 2 killed

The single engine Van’s RV- 10 aircraft crashed into building injuring 19 and killing 2.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-03 12:33:39

Plane crash in California

A plane crashed into a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday. The police officials on site stated that the horrific incident claimed 2 lives and injured 19 others, who are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility.  

The crash was reported around 2:00 PM in the evening, in Orange County of Fullerton. The plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building and immediately caught fire causing significant damage to the building and the stored goods. The commercial building is a furniture upholstery manufacturer owned by Michael Nicholas Designs

Firefighters immediately reached at the site and managed to control the situation. They then initiated evacuation efforts to protect surrounding businesses from damage. The plane crash damaged the machinery inside the warehouse and caused significant destruction to the business owner. 

California Plane crash
The two individuals who were announced dead were the sole occupants of the aircraft. The authorities are currently investigating the site; however, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be revealed.  

As per the details released by the authorities, the aircraft was a single engine Van’s RV- 10, with four seating capacity which took off just two minutes before it ended in the building’s roof.  

The plane took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County. Security footage released from a nearby wheel manufacturer company named Rucci Forged revealed that the plane was flying sideways as it shoved into the building, causing an explosion and intense smoke.  

Locals expressed their concerns following this incident on social media as they highlighted different plane crashes which have taken place in the past few days. Notably, in last few days two major plane crash incident have taken place, including one in South Korea and one in Azerbaijan.  

These accidents claimed lives of many, however this another crash in California has made residents question the safety of air travel, which was earlier considered as one of the safest travel option.  

Amara Campbell

