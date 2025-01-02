British Airways flight to Guyana delayed for consecutive third day, passengers frustrated

Guyana: British Airways was delayed departing from Saint Lucia for the service to Guyana due to some unprecedented issue with the aircraft. The flight was scheduled to depart on Monday (December 30, 2024) for Cheddi Jagan International Airport, but was postponed to Tuesday, (December 31, 2024) as shared by the authorities.

According to the passengers, they were scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Monday, but their journey got cancelled without any prior reason or warning. Passengers expressed frustration with the management as they were told that the flight would face delay for some time and start operating soon.

However, they noted that the delay took their whole day, and they were accommodated overnight in Saint Lucia. Passengers also voiced for their compensation and said that the flight delay caused them problems in midnight as they were scheduled to reach Guyana for some important works.

Further delays in Flight

The delay has not been resolved yet as on Tuesday, when passengers went to the counter for their check-in, they were again told to wait due to further delays in the flight operation. The frustration among them has been intensified as they have nowhere to go in the sudden situation and got stranded at the airport for no reason.

One passenger expressed that the situation is quite stressful, and they are not tending to be left Saint Lucia even on another night. He said that the day was quite wasteful for them as they were doing nothing but waiting at the airport for no reason, which was frustrating.

Another passenger also criticized the management for not making proper arrangements at the airport. She said that the mismanagement made them cry at the airport as there were nothing but regular delays, causing them massive inconvenience.

Another passenger noted that they faced delays on the occasion of the New Year as passengers are continuously engaging with the management. Passengers added that they were told the situation is tackled by the local engineers and the management was also consulting with British Airways engineers in the UK.

Recent delays by international flights

In recent times, sudden and frequent delays have been reported across the globe, causing trouble for the passengers. JetBlue has recently faced delay in departing from Trinidad and Tobago to Boston.

Passengers showcased their frustration as they were not told the reason behind the delay and cancellation of their flights.

New Flight

British Airways shared details of the new flight on January 1, 2025, and noted that the aircraft BA2159 which was scheduled to operate has been cancelled. They announced that they made attempts but failed to provide any additional aircraft on the route that evening.

British Airways also asked the passengers to compensate their charges at reasonable costs for hotel accommodations, local transportation and meals.

The airline noted that the adults will get reimbursements of up to £20 per meal, and children under 12 can claim up to £10. They will also get the access to internet and other basic facilities.