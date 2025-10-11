Brian Lara criticizes West Indies captain Chase for blaming infrastructure for defeat against India

Lara emphasized that dedication and love for representing the West Indies should always come before excuses, urging players to rise above obstacles and play better cricket.

West Indies: Batting legend Brian Lara has criticized West Indies captain Roston Chase for calling poor infrastructure and finances a reason behind their crushing defeat against India. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Lara said that they have played cricket without top-notch facilities or paid support.

While criticizing the captain, he noted that the legends like himself and Viv Richards have never complained about the poor infrastructure as their passion towards the game have never been compromised. He urged Chase and the team to evaluate and analyze what truly has cricket at heart and what they should do to improve their conditions.

He stressed that dedication and love for representing the West Indies should always come before excuses. He said that if somebody is passionate about the game, then ultimately they would find a way to surpass these situations and play better cricket. Lara emphasized, “You would find a way.”

Lara stressed that if they truly have a cricket heart and are dedicated to the love for representing the West Indies, these things should always come before excuses. He said that cricket gives an opportunity to every player to rise above obstacles if they are committed to their country.

He further talked about the defeat of West Indies against India and added that an innings and 140-run defeat inside three days have shown their lack of commitment. He highlighted how the batters failed to find rhythm and bowlers couldn’t capitalize on helpful conditions.

He added that the exodus of players to franchise leagues, prioritising financial gain over national duty, has further weakened the side. Yet, he remained optimistic, insisting that young players must embrace the legacy and responsibility of wearing the West Indies jersey. “The passion to play for the West Indies was different in our days,” he said. “They have a wonderful opportunity, every young player should realise what it means to play for the West Indies and fight for it with pride.”