Dr Denzil Douglas visits London for Commonwealth Day, calls for cooperation

Dr Denzil Douglas said Commonwealth countries must work together and ensure every member state, especially small and vulnerable nations, has a strong voice.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis visited London last evening to begin three days of multilateral and bilateral meetings. He also presented his intervention and wished Commonwealth Day to every partner and participant.

He joined fellow Foreign Ministers and Head of Delegation for a special retreat under the framework of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM). He said that the nations must collectively voice to advance the interests of its member states. He said the collaboration and communication can enhance the opportunities for the small and vulnerable states like St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Douglas added that he also highlighted the importance of consultation and ensuring that every voice around the Commonwealth table is heard. He noted, “During my intervention, I emphasized that the Commonwealth, as a family of 56 independent nations, must use its collective voice to advance the interests of its member states, particularly small and vulnerable states like Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

He is supported on this visit by Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, High Commissioner, and. Thouvia France, Counsellor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London.

Foreign ministers from across the Commonwealth gathered today in London for the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting.

On the eve of Commonwealth Day ministers reflected on how the Commonwealth can overcome the challenges of a rapidly changing global environment while unlocking new opportunities for shared prosperity.

They also discussed priorities leading up to the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) to be held in Antigua and Barbuda from 1–4 November, 2026.

Across their 56 member countries, people are celebrating through cultural events, school activities and faith services under this year’s theme: 'Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth'.

Observed annually on the second Monday in March, Commonwealth Day brings together nearly a third of the world’s population in a shared moment of reflection and celebration.