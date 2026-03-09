PM Terrance Drew visits Ghana for cultural engagement

During the visit, Prime Minister Drew reflected on the deep ancestral and cultural connections linking the Caribbean and West Africa, emphasizing the shared history between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew continued his official visit to Ghana with a meaningful cultural engagement, paying a courtesy call on Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, President of the Oguaa Traditional Council and a Member of Ghana’s Council of State, at the historic Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana.

During the visit, Prime Minister Drew reflected on the powerful ancestral and historical ties that bind the Caribbean to West Africa. The meeting at the palace served as a moment of cultural exchange and recognition of the shared history that links the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana.

Prime Minister Drew noted the significance of the experience, stating: “I had the honour of paying a courtesy call on Chief Osabarimba Dr. Kwesi Atta II, President of the Oguaa Traditional Council and Member of Ghana’s Council of State, during my visit to the historic Emintsimadze Palace. Our conversation was a meaningful moment of cultural exchange and reflection on the deep historical and ancestral connections that continue to link the Caribbean and West Africa.”

He added that standing in Cape Coast, a place deeply connected to the story of the African diaspora, reinforced the importance of remembering the past while strengthening modern partnerships.

“Standing in Cape Coast, a place that holds so much significance in the story of our people, reminded me of the importance of honouring our past while strengthening the bonds that unite us today.”

The engagement highlights the growing diplomatic, cultural, and historical connections between the Caribbean and Africa, as Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to deepen its relationships across the African continent.

He also had the opportunity to visit Cape Coast Castle in Ghana, a place that carries a weight that words can hardly capture. He also walked through those dark corridors and standing inside the dungeons where our ancestors were once held before being forced across the Atlantic was a deeply emotional and humbling experience. In those moments, it was impossible not to reflect on the pain, the suffering, and the unimaginable strength of those who endured so much.