Grenada to send 37 athletes to Trinidad for CARIFTA Games 2025

Grenada: The Grenada Athletic Association has announced the complete list of athletes representing the nation in the upcoming CARIFTA games scheduled to take place in Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The event is set to begin from this Saturday, 19th April and will take place over a span of 3 days until 21st April.

The announcement of the athletes was made by the authorities at a special event where the members of the Grenada Athletic association cheered up the young athletes and motivated them to perform well at the event. The ceremony was held at the Kirani James athletic Stadium, this Tuesday.

The athletes are being coached by coach Wayne Mc Sween and will represent the nation in different track and field events. Coach Wayne Mc Sween, extended his wishes to the team and said that they should put all of their efforts while claiming that they have his and their parent’s back.

"All we want you to reciprocate is your respect. Give your effort, we are going to support you, parents are behind you,” he said.

He then continued adding that half of Trinidad’s population is Grenada, and the athletes will see Grenada’s flags lifted in the skies by the audience all around the stadium.

He then shared a professional experience and advised the athletes to be formal and brief, “People will be pulling you to talk who you with your family, cousins, where are you from, just keep it formal and brief and then move on.”

The team will notably be accompanied by the head coach Wayne and Sprint Coach Lee Cuffie. The names of complete team are as follows;

Complete list of players representing Grenada at CARIFTA 2025

Under 20 Female

Shantay Augustine Amyiah Chandler Thalia Daysant Cheffonia Houston Shade John Ameiah Samuel Zanya Belfon

Under 20 Male

Emilio Bishop D’Angelo Brown Ian George Timothy Greenidge Dylan Logan Kemron Mathlyn Adriel Mitchell Keelorin Moses Kyle Need Qwaneli Pierre Mikael Redhead Ethan Sam Kneon Stanisclaus Rayvohn Telesford Jurel Clement

Under 17 Female

Naomi Augustine Annalisia Brown Christanna Charles Annie Logie Ariana James

Under 17 Male