Grenada to send 37 athletes to Trinidad for CARIFTA Games 2025
The Grenada Athletic Association revealed the list of athletes at a motivational ceremony held at Kirani James Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.
Written by Amara Campbell
2025-04-17 15:56:11
Grenada athletes announced at ceremony.
Grenada: The Grenada Athletic Association has announced the complete list of athletes representing the nation in the upcoming CARIFTA games scheduled to take place in Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The event is set to begin from this Saturday, 19th April and will take place over a span of 3 days until 21st April.
The announcement of the athletes was made by the authorities at a special event where the members of the Grenada Athletic association cheered up the young athletes and motivated them to perform well at the event. The ceremony was held at the Kirani James athletic Stadium, this Tuesday.
The athletes are being coached by coach Wayne Mc Sween and will represent the nation in different track and field events. Coach Wayne Mc Sween, extended his wishes to the team and said that they should put all of their efforts while claiming that they have his and their parent’s back.
"All we want you to reciprocate is your respect. Give your effort, we are going to support you, parents are behind you,” he said.
He then continued adding that half of Trinidad’s population is Grenada, and the athletes will see Grenada’s flags lifted in the skies by the audience all around the stadium.
He then shared a professional experience and advised the athletes to be formal and brief, “People will be pulling you to talk who you with your family, cousins, where are you from, just keep it formal and brief and then move on.”
The team will notably be accompanied by the head coach Wayne and Sprint Coach Lee Cuffie. The names of complete team are as follows;
Complete list of players representing Grenada at CARIFTA 2025
Under 20 Female
- Shantay Augustine
- Amyiah Chandler
- Thalia Daysant
- Cheffonia Houston
- Shade John
- Ameiah Samuel
- Zanya Belfon
Under 20 Male
- Emilio Bishop
- D’Angelo Brown
- Ian George
- Timothy Greenidge
- Dylan Logan
- Kemron Mathlyn
- Adriel Mitchell
- Keelorin Moses
- Kyle Need
- Qwaneli Pierre
- Mikael Redhead
- Ethan Sam
- Kneon Stanisclaus
- Rayvohn Telesford
- Jurel Clement
Under 17 Female
- Naomi Augustine
- Annalisia Brown
- Christanna Charles
- Annie Logie
- Ariana James
Under 17 Male
- Christophe Calliste
- Nathaniel Douglas
- Jovanie Green
- Delron John
- Kamal Joseph
- Shyeim Phillip
- Kazim Telesford
- Stephon Strachan
- Joshua Telesford
- Tyreek Thomas
Latest
- Grenada to send 37 athletes to Trinidad for CARIFTA Games 20...
-
Thea Lafond officially receives certificate of land for plot...
-
UNC’s aims to unlock full economic potential of Cannabis
-
Colossal Squid: World's largest-eyed animal filmed alive for...
-
Antigua’s Joanne Hillhouse and Saint Lucia’s Jessie Mayers a...
Related Articles
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11
2025-04-17 15:56:11