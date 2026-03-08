Cayman Airways adds extra flights to Panama for Easter Holiday

The extra services provide more flexibility and options for passengers looking to enjoy a holiday break or visit loved ones.

Cayman Airways added extra flights between Grand Cayman and Panama for Easter travellers, aiming to expand services. The flights will be operated for two days including April 2, 2026 and April 7, 2026.

The flights will be operated with a proper schedule, aiming to mitigate the demand for the busy Easter Season. As per the airline, they are catering to the demand as passengers are expecting them to offer extra flights operations and service during the festival season at the location.

According to the airline, the service will be provided to the passengers who are seeking their short holiday break, visit their loved ones or connect onward through Panama. The extra flights will also provide service to the passengers with more choice and more flexibility.

As per the airline, seats are now available for purchase on the official website or the travellers can also book their services through their travel agent. The airline asked the tourists to book their seats as the flights are selling out quickly, so they need to book these flights early.

The schedule of the flights will be as follows:

The first flight will depart the airport of Cayman which is GCM at 1 pm and it will arrive at Panama (PTY) at 3 pm. The second return flight will depart from Panama at 4: 30 pm and arrive at GCM at 6: 30 pm.

On April 7, 2026, the second flight will depart at 10: 10 am at GCM and it will arrive in Panama at 12: 10 pm. The return of the day on the route will depart Panama (PTY) at 1: 40 pm and arrive in Cayman (GCM) at 3: 40 pm.

The additional flights on Easter will enhance the tourism season of the country as it will turn as the fun gateway over the holiday through which people can visit with family and friends.