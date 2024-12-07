Roseau Christmas Village set to open on Dec 13 with grand celebration

The Christmas Village is an annual event designed to entertain the audience and enhance the vibes of the festival across Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: A highly anticipated and much awaited Roseau Christmas Village Opening announcement has been made in Dominica. December 13, 2024, is set for the grand inauguration of the festival at the Botanic Gardens.

The Christmas Village is an annual event designed to entertain the audience and enhance the vibes of the festival across Dominica. The main motive behind the village is to use the platform as the chance for the locals to showcase their products and offerings for the entire month.

The opening will feature music, entertainment and gift shops where local crafts including Christmas souvenirs, food and unique dresses will be showcased. The food and beverage will also be present in the opening ceremony where unique cuisine options of Dominica will be highlighted.

Different sectors such as a kids' fun zone and other entertaining activities will be present in the village, aiming to enhance the experience of the visitors. The village will be opened under the theme- “Love, joy and peace,” encouraging visitors to explore new arrays of craft and products that are made by the local crafters and common citizens of Dominica.

Roseau Christmas Village

The Roseau Christmas Village provides a chance to the local crafters, street vendors, hoteliers and other small business holders to promote their products and offerings. Different booths and stalls will be placed in the village where local products will be placed, and the market will be enhanced for local crafters.

Booths will feature the food products produced by the local farmers and agro-processors who will get access to the market of the tourists from across the globe such as the United States, United Kingdom and the Europe.

In addition to that, the souvenirs such as decorative items, local dresses adorned with the national colours of Dominica, bags, necklaces and other gifts that promote the Christmas vibes will be presented in the village.

The Christmas village will run throughout the Christmas season where entertainment and local economy will be promoted through the performances of the local artistes in the music, acting and dance.