St Kitts and Nevis: Kai Trotman earns four-year football scholarship to Bethany College

St Kitts and Nevis: Kai Trotman of St Kitts and Nevis has earned a four-year football scholarship to Bethany College in Kansas. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to Trotman for his hard work and dedication which made him receive the selection in the school of the United States.



He lauded his journey which is a testament to the power of opportunity, discipline and support and said that the whole country is proud of Trotman for his remarkable achievement. He said that Trotman's journey was made possible through the Anti-Violence Football Camp organized by the Ministry of National Security in St Kitts and Nevis.

He participated in the campaign in collaboration with Thru Sport which is a UK-based organization. PM Drew added that the government of St Kitts and Nevis is committed to steering young people away from crime and violence through football.

PM Dr Drew also bid farewell to Trotman and personally saw Kai Trotman off, extending best wishes to him for his upcoming journey. He said that the country is proud of him for representing St Kitts and Nevis at the globe stage as it will enhance his lifestyle and provide opportunities in life.

He added, “I had the honour of joining Mr. Beresford Mack of Thru Sport at the airport to personally see Kai off as he embarks on this life-changing journey.”

PM Drew noted that they will continue to work diligently with their partners to create pathways like this for the youth of St Kitts and Nevis. He added that when the government invests in their future, they invest in a safer and stronger nation.

He extended congratulations again and noted, “Kai. Make us proud by doing your best. I continue to encourage our young people to stay away from gangs, crime and violence.”