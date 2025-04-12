PM Dr. Terrance Drew leads $13 Million water security boost for St. Kitts and Nevis

This facility is part of the government's strategy to ensure access to clean, reliable water for all on the island.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has advanced water security in St. Kitts and Nevis through the signing of a US$13 million loan agreement with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) of the Republic of China (Taiwan). This funding will assist in the completion of the Basseterre Desalination Plant which is a currently under construction, which will benefit the citizens and residents of the Federation.

This facility forms part of the government's broader strategy directed at guaranteeing access to reliable and clean water for citizens and residents on the island. The plant is aimed at turning seawater into safe drinking water which will lessen the country’s reliance on rainfall and groundwater due to climate change and over use.

This initiative is part of the government's Sustainable Island State Agenda towards building climate resilience, modernizing infrastructure, and improving life with smart technological advances. The plant is expected to greatly improve the standard of living and economic growth across sectors by solving the existing water crises.

It is to be noted that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has once again pledged its commitment to long-term and sustainability by signing this MoU. The Federation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Drew, continues to head towards a resilient, self-sufficient and climate-ready adaptable future.

MoU - Strengthening relations between the two nation

The MoU signed features the loan arrangements, which clearly capture the deepening relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. Taiwan has been engaged with the country’s development for decades, promoting agriculture, healthcare, information and communications technology, and, now, the management of its water resources. Such collaboration is as a result of respect and common goals of development structure as opposed to the conventional aid and beneficiary system.

Attendees of the signing ceremony

The official signing ceremony was attended by Michael Lin, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, Senior Government Officials namely Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel, Laverne Queeley, Deputy Financial Secretary, and Daryl Lloyd, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Utilities.