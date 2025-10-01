U.S. Federal Government shuts down after budget stalemate

A government shutdown takes place when the US Congress doesn’t pass the laws needed to fund the federal agencies and programs and hence the President doesn’t sign them into law before the budget deadline.

At midnight last night, the US Federal government entered a partial shutdown as Congress failed to pass spending legislation before the fiscal deadline. The key agencies and federal operations across the US are now operating under limited authority and many non-essential services will also be halted until a deal is reached by lawmakers.

A government shutdown takes place when the US Congress doesn’t pass the laws needed to fund the federal agencies and programs and hence the President doesn’t sign them into law before the budget deadline. A similar shutdown took place around 6 years ago in the US and that too under Trump’s Presidency. The shutdown took place for 35 days during that time.

What has happened?

Congress was unable to pass appropriations bills or continuing resolution to fund the government operations beyond the September 30 deadline.

Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over budget allocations, border security spending, and funding levels for domestic program.

President Donald Trump has weighed in strongly demanding stricter immigration and border enforcement measures.

What Went Wrong?

A stopgap measure, which was passed by the Republican Controlled house to fund the operations through November 21 died in the senate, where it failed to reach the needed count of 60 votes.

Senate Democrats insisted on attaching expansions to health care subsidies and reversing proposed Medicaid cuts which were refused by Republicans.

With the Senate deadlocked, no compromise came before the funding lapse.

What remains and what shuts down?

Essential Services will continue to operate but agencies dealing with national security, defense, air traffic control and law enforcement are operating.

Social Security, Medicare and other programs with separate funding streams will also remain active.

Many other federal workers are furloughed. Staff including TSA and Air Traffic Controllers will continue to work but without any pay until funding is restored.

The FAA will furlough over 11,000 employees while also requiring more than 13,000 air traffic controllers to work without pay.

National parks will remain partially open using revenue from park fees in certain locations; however, visitor services will be suspended.

