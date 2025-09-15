Julien Alfred withdraws from 200m race following Hamstring Injury

The Saint Lucia Athletics Federation announced that Alfred withdrew from the event after consulting with her management team, prioritizing her health and long-term career.

“On the advice of medical professionals and in consultation with her management team, our Olympic champion and 100m World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, Julien Alfred has been withdrawn from the women’s 200m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Julien sustained a grade 1 hamstring strain. The decision to withdraw prioritizes her health and long-term career,” the authorities stated.

Julien Alfred notably secured a bronze medal position in the 100m event held on Sunday. The first position was secured by Melissa Jefferson Wooden of US , while the second position was secured by Tina Clayton of Jamaica.

Following the announcement of Julien Alfred’s withdrawal from the event, Lucians have been sending out their wishes for a speedy recovery to the athlete.

A social media user named Dayron Miller wrote, “I knew she was injured that entire time. There are others out there that are injured as well. The life of an elite athlete. Hope for a speedy recover. The sport needs you but take care of yourself first.”

Another user named Naaman Stewart wrote, “Injury has no respect for persons. Last year it happened to Sherika and Shelly. This year it's Juju turn. Get well soon Juju.”

Alison Lackna, another user wrote, “Ohhhh no, get well my dear. You all athletes hats off to each and everyone. You all are winners just making you all countries proud.”