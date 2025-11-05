Dominica’s Flag featured in New York’s Times Square for 47th Independence Celebration

Dominica’s National Flag was displayed in New York’s Times Square to celebrate the nation’s 47th Independence Day, symbolizing its resilience, unity, and progress.

New York’s renowned Times Square featured Dominica’s National Flag in celebration of the nation’s 47th Independence Day, honoring the nation’s spirit and achievements on this special occasion. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Bank of Dominica Ltd.

This representation of Dominica's National Flag coincided with NASDAQ Governance Solutions’ extending their independence greetings to the small island developing state.

The digital billboard display placed the national flag of Dominica on a global platform symbolizing the island’s resilience, progress and unity over nearly 5 decades of nationhood. This achievement for Dominicans also reflects as a prominent achievement who express their pride over watching their small island being represented on an international platform.

National Bank of Dominica’s Statement

In a post via their social media, National Bank of Dominica said they were honoured to be part of the occasion. They said through an official statement that the flag celebrated Dominica’s independence and also highlighted its strength and potential on the international stage.

“Seeing NBD’s logo and Independence message displayed in one of the world’s most iconic locations is a moment of immense pride, placing Dominica on the global stage and celebrating our growth, resilience, and national spirit,” the National Bank wrote in their public statement.

Dominica’s Independence celebration

Dominica became an independent nation and a member of the Commonwealth on November 3rd, 1978. This year’s official celebrations was held at the Windsor Park Stadium in the capital, Roseau under the theme, “47 Years of Progress and Purpose”.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addresses the citizens during the National Observance Day. He said, “Two score and seven years ago, on November 3rd, 1978, our beloved Dominica stepped boldly onto the world stage as an independent nation. On that day, we raised the national flag with pride and hope.”

He further added that the nation has stood strong despite facing several challenges after gaining independence, building Dominica with resilience, faith, and unity. “We have continued to pursue a better Dominica for our children, for our communities and for generations yet to come,” he noted.

PM Skerrit also shared his vision for the future development of Dominica’s infrastructure and improvement in the citizens’ standard of living. He also gave an update on the progress of the International Airport Project, the cable car, and geothermal power plant.