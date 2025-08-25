Barbados: Top Designers Light Up CARIFESTA ISLEstyle Fashion Show

Barbados: Top designers and fashion enthusiasts from the Caribbean and Africa participated in the much-anticipated “ISLEstyle Fashion Show”. With their creativity and innovation, they readied their models and showcased their flair through a catwalk for the show at the CARIFESTA XV on Saturday at Braod Street of Bridgetown.



Designers from across the region and beyond showcased their striking collection, enhancing the cultural richness and traditions of their countries. The highlights included the first designer from Nigeria named Reni Folawiyo who is an entrepreneur and founder of ALÁRA. The concept which is based on Lagos, specializes in creating and curating luxury fashion, design and art of Africa.



The audiences and patrons were amazed by her opulent line called AlaraWorld, emphasizing royalty. The models have drawn gaps by floating across the stage with detailed pieces of the designer. Each design has showcased varied colour correction, highlighting the regal essence of the collection.





The second collection came from Earth which was presented by Kered Clement from Grenada, highlighting the ease of resort life. The collection featured white dresses that are adorned with hand-painted designs and brimmed hats. These hats are made from tree fibres with a vision of vacation and comfort.



The stage is further lightened up by Mark Eastman, a local designer from Trinidad and Tobago who served up vibrant menswear in a kaleidoscope of colours. From Colombia, Alma and Costa presented an effective swimwear line. These creations were presented with flattering cuts for every body type.



In addition to that, Kassava from Barbados, Shaked Eco Lifestyle from Barbados, and Tamia Carey from Jamaica also showcased their skills and lightened up the stage of the event.





Rhea Cummins-Jordan, local designer of Blach Flamingo Apparel from Barbados further closed the show by presenting a collection that heavily incorporated macramé. The earthy tones contrasted with bold colours, ensuring she ended the show on a high note with her striking designs.



Further, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley also attended the show and lauded the designers. She also interacted with designers, patrons and locals and then added that the idea of the event has come from local designer and fashion enthusiast Greg Williams. She added that the occasion will reflect the significance of the location and the symbolism of fashion.



Notably, the event was sponsored by Rihana’s Fenty beauty which is known as the icon in the bold fashion and the durability of the global brand.